‘I will be more of a ghost than a host’: Pankaj Tripathi on his IIFA 2027 debut

Mirzapur actors Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee will be seen hosting the IIFA Digital Awards at Yas Island in January next year. Ahead of their gig in Abu Dhabi, the Mirzapur gang came together at the IIFA 2027 press conference in Mumbai, giving the media a glimpse of their off-screen camaraderie. While Ali spoke about Mirzapur’s success, Pankaj Tripathi opened up about the challenge he would face as a host.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mirzapur The Movie collected Rs 338.52 crore at the worldwide box office. Talking about film’s ‘little contribution’ at the box office, Ali Fazal said at the press conference, “Hosting is fine, but this year we have contributed to the box office in a little way.”

“We are very happy with all the love. We managed to bring a few people to the theaters with our film Mirzapur,” Ali added.

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Also Read – Mirzapur The Movie review: Pankaj Tripathi shines in an overlong but enjoyable ride

Pankaj Tripathi on his hosting debut at IIFA 2027

While Abhishek Banerjee recalled hosting the IIFA Awards twice, Ali Fazal shared that he had hosted the event once before. Offering a few words of encouragement to first-time host Pankaj Tripathi, Ali said, “There’s a third person who will be hosting for the first time, so we want to give him a little warm-up. Let’s welcome Pankaj Tripathi to the stage.”

Talking about hosting IIFA Digital Awards 2027, Pankaj said, “I am very scared because I am not used to hosting. I am soft spoken. I talk slowly, and I have seen people often shout while hosting. So I am scared who will listen to my soft speech there.”

He added, “I will make my hosting feel spiritual. It should feel like this man will transform life today. I will transform the audience, their soul with my hosting. Their lives will change. It won’t be just an award. I will be more of a ghost than a host. I might make mistakes.”

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About IIFA 2027

The 26th edition of the IIFA Awards will take place at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on January 22 and 23, 2027. The IIFA Digital Awards will be held at the Etihad Arena on January 22, with Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Abhishek Banerjee serving as hosts. The ceremony will also feature performances by Himesh Reshammiya and Sunidhi Chauhan.

The main awards ceremony will take place on January 23, with Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday and Maniesh Paul taking on hosting duties.

The IIFA Awards 2027 will also be livestreamed on YouTube.