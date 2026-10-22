‘I will be more of a ghost than a host’: Pankaj Tripathi on his IIFA 2027 debut

At the IIFA 2027 press meet, Ali Fazal spoke about Mirzapur's success. Pankaj Tripathi, meanwhile, opened up about the challenge he would face as a host.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Oct 22, 2026 08:35 PM IST
Ali Fazal, Pankaj TripathiAli Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi at IIFA 2027 press meet.
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Mirzapur actors Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee will be seen hosting the IIFA Digital Awards at Yas Island in January next year. Ahead of their gig in Abu Dhabi, the Mirzapur gang came together at the IIFA 2027 press conference in Mumbai, giving the media a glimpse of their off-screen camaraderie. While Ali spoke about Mirzapur’s success, Pankaj Tripathi opened up about the challenge he would face as a host.

Ali Fazal on Mirzapur’s run at the box office

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mirzapur The Movie collected Rs 338.52 crore at the worldwide box office. Talking about film’s ‘little contribution’ at the box office, Ali Fazal said at the press conference, “Hosting is fine, but this year we have contributed to the box office in a little way.”

“We are very happy with all the love. We managed to bring a few people to the theaters with our film Mirzapur,” Ali added.

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Also Read – Mirzapur The Movie review: Pankaj Tripathi shines in an overlong but enjoyable ride

Pankaj Tripathi on his hosting debut at IIFA 2027

While Abhishek Banerjee recalled hosting the IIFA Awards twice, Ali Fazal shared that he had hosted the event once before. Offering a few words of encouragement to first-time host Pankaj Tripathi, Ali said, “There’s a third person who will be hosting for the first time, so we want to give him a little warm-up. Let’s welcome Pankaj Tripathi to the stage.”

Talking about hosting IIFA Digital Awards 2027, Pankaj said, “I am very scared because I am not used to hosting. I am soft spoken. I talk slowly, and I have seen people often shout while hosting. So I am scared who will listen to my soft speech there.”

He added, “I will make my hosting feel spiritual. It should feel like this man will transform life today. I will transform the audience, their soul with my hosting. Their lives will change. It won’t be just an award. I will be more of a ghost than a host. I might make mistakes.”

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About IIFA 2027

The 26th edition of the IIFA Awards will take place at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on January 22 and 23, 2027. The IIFA Digital Awards will be held at the Etihad Arena on January 22, with Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Abhishek Banerjee serving as hosts. The ceremony will also feature performances by Himesh Reshammiya and Sunidhi Chauhan.

The main awards ceremony will take place on January 23, with Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday and Maniesh Paul taking on hosting duties.

The IIFA Awards 2027 will also be livestreamed on YouTube.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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