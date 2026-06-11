‘I was scolded by Yash Chopra’: Bhagyashree on turning down Bollywood’s biggest offers

Long before conversations around work-life balance became common in Bollywood, actress Bhagyashree made a choice that shocked the industry. Fresh off the success of her debut film Maine Pyar Kiya opposite Salman Khan, Bhagyashree stepped away from stardom at the age of 20 to focus on her marriage and family life after tying the knot with businessman Himalaya Dassani.

Looking back at that pivotal decision, Bhagyashree told Variety India, “I was very young and very much in love. I wanted to get married and start a family. I think all young girls dream that. When the film came out, I was married and pregnant because there was a year-long gap between the shoot and release. As a 20-year-old, it was only logical for me to make a choice—either follow my love, get married and lead my life that way, or get into films and forget about love. It was all about priority. It wasn’t possible then to have both.”

However, one decision she made after marriage would later become a source of regret. Following Maine Pyar Kiya, Bhagyashree chose to star exclusively opposite her husband in films such as Qaid Mein Hai Bulbul, Paayal and Tyagi.

Recalling the choice, Bhagyashree said, “Someone came to me and said they wanted to make a film with me and wanted my husband to play my love interest. I thought, why not? It seemed like the easiest thing to do. I didn’t think about what the audience would feel. I didn’t think about the repercussions. I still get flak for that, but that’s okay. You make a lot of mistakes when you’re young, and this was one of them. We had fun and finished that chapter.”

ALSO READ | Bombay HC asks Salman Khan’s Panvel neighbour to delete posts against actor

The actor also revealed that her decision to step away from mainstream cinema disappointed some of the biggest filmmakers of the era. “I was scolded by Yash Ji. Manmohan Desai told me, ‘Bhagyashree, just say yes and I will announce the film tomorrow. Why are you not doing it?'”

Today, Bhagyashree looks back on those missed opportunities with acceptance rather than regret. “I don’t regret my decisions, but there is a wish. They were masters of their craft, and it would have been wonderful to work with them. Because of the choices I made, I missed the opportunity to work with some of the greatest filmmakers. But life goes on, and you don’t look back.”

Story continues below this ad

Her meteoric rise at the time had also sparked speculation that she could have overshadowed several leading actresses of her generation.

Recalling one such conversation, Bhagyashree shared, “It was so sweet when Juhi told me once, ‘Good that you left the industry, otherwise you…'”

Despite the compliment, the actress believes there is room for everyone to succeed. “I feel there is enough grass for everyone. You need to be sincere with your work, and you will always find appreciation.”