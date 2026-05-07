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‘I was miscast’: Sai Pallavi says someone else should have done Ek Din
Sai Pallavi, in a candid conversation with Junaid Khan, said that she felt someone else might have been better suited for Ek Din, as she believed she may have been miscast in the film.
Last Friday marked actress Sai Pallavi’s debut in Bollywood with the Aamir Khan–backed romantic drama Ek Din, co-starring Junaid Khan. While the film has received a lukewarm response at the box office and mixed to negative reviews, Sai recently made candid remarks during promotions, suggesting she felt she may have been miscast in the project.
‘I was a miscast’
In a conversation with her co-star Junaid Khan on the YouTube channel Aamir Khan Talkies, Sai reflected on her experience of working in the film and her own self-critique of her performance. Recalling the experience, she said: “I think I’m a little extra serious when it comes to a few scenes which should have been done easy. And I think I was miscast.”
She further described her reaction after watching the film with Aamir Khan for the first time: “I was just quiet for a while and he was like, ‘Say something.’ And I told him that I don’t think I was meant to do this and I think I am miscast. He was like, ‘What are you saying?’ I think it should have been a new person who had a little bit of flamboyance. I think somebody else was meant to do this film.”
‘You were just spectacular’
Junaid Khan, however, strongly disagreed with her assessment and defended her performance. Responding to her comments, he said: “I fight with papa over a lot of things but here I agree with him. I saw the film without background music and sound, just the dialogue track, and you were just spectacular. There was no help to your performance from the BGM or sound design; it was just dialogue and silence otherwise. And you were so good.”
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He further praised her portrayal, adding: “I don’t think I have seen anyone play drunk so well at all, and you don’t even drink.”
Directed by Sunil Pandey, Ek Din is produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit. The film is a remake of the 2016 Thai romantic drama One Day, and follows the story of a young man who falls in love with his colleague but struggles to confess his feelings. His wish to spend just one day with her unexpectedly comes true, setting the story in motion.
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