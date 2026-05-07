‘I was miscast’: Sai Pallavi says someone else should have done Ek Din

Last Friday marked actress Sai Pallavi’s debut in Bollywood with the Aamir Khan–backed romantic drama Ek Din, co-starring Junaid Khan. While the film has received a lukewarm response at the box office and mixed to negative reviews, Sai recently made candid remarks during promotions, suggesting she felt she may have been miscast in the project.

‘I was a miscast’

In a conversation with her co-star Junaid Khan on the YouTube channel Aamir Khan Talkies, Sai reflected on her experience of working in the film and her own self-critique of her performance. Recalling the experience, she said: “I think I’m a little extra serious when it comes to a few scenes which should have been done easy. And I think I was miscast.”