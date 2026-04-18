‘I was deeply in love once…’: Gaurav Gera on heartbreak and why he doesn’t want to marry

Actor Gaurav Gera, who plays Aalam in Dhurandhar, is finally enjoying a wave of appreciation that has been years in the making. Amid this recognition, he opened up about a past heartbreak and why it led him to guard himself emotionally.

In a recent conversation with Humans of Bombay, Gera opened up about a past relationship that left a lasting impact and why he doesn’t want to get married. “There was a time I was very deeply in love. After that, I never wanted to go back to it. I don’t want to make anyone so important that they have the power to hurt me,” he said.

Reflecting on relationships, he added, “I feel women move on. Some people are players—it doesn’t affect them.”

He also addressed the idea of attention and desirability. “Even before Dhurandhar, I used to get female attention. Now I just look like an uncle,” he joked.

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From dance floors to the big screen

Long before Dhurandhar, Gera’s journey in the entertainment industry began with dance. “I started as a dancer—that was my source of income,” he recalled.

A year after moving to Mumbai, he landed his first television show Life Nahi Ladoo, where he played the titular role.

“It was prime time, on a prime channel, and my first show itself. I feel extremely lucky,” he said. Working alongside seasoned actors like Manoj Pahwa and Sanjay Mishra, Gera remembers the experience fondly. “We shot like a family. I was 23, and they treated me very well.”

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He went on to do shows like Sanskriti on Star Plus, but a turning point came with Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, one of Indian television’s most popular shows of the early 2000s. It was here that he formed a lasting friendship with co-star Mona Singh. “That’s where I met Mona, and our friendship started, we’re still friends,” he shared.

Started content creation in 2010

Gera was also ahead of his time in the digital space. “I started content creation in 2010, when people didn’t even have smartphones,” he said. However, he paused it as his schedule became packed with television and theatre.

He became part of the musical Jhumroo at Kingdom of Dreams in Gurgaon, describing it as a Broadway-like experience. “Five days I would shoot in Bombay for TV, and weekends I’d be in Gurgaon for Jhumroo,” he said. Alongside, he worked on shows like Tota Weds Maina and Pammi Pyarelal.

‘After Dhurandhar, I feel more respected’

Talking about the amount of recognition he got with Dhurandhar he said, “After Dhurandhar, I have started getting more respect. Even now, people don’t recognise me that much, but my self-esteem has become better. I needed this,” Gera admitted.

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Gaurav Gera shares letter from his early days

Last month, Gera shared a deeply personal memory from his early days in Mumbai, a handwritten letter to his parents from 1998. In it, he spoke about living in a small cottage, managing expenses, and holding on to hope.

“Mumma and Papa, the future is bright, but I still have a lot to learn,” he had written back then.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Gera (@gauravgera)

Recalling that moment nearly three decades later, he credited his younger self for staying optimistic. “It’s been a lovely journey with ups and downs… I want to thank my 23-year-old self for staying hopeful,” he wrote.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released on March 19, continues to perform strongly at the box office. The film has collected Rs 1,105.82 crore nett in India, while the gross collection stands at Rs 1,323.73 crore. Worldwide, the movie has earned around Rs 1,741.73 crore.