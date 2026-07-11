‘I thought it was a scam’: How a random street encounter in Bombay led Madhavan to acting

Today, R Madhavan is regarded as one of Indian cinema’s most versatile actors. But unlike many legendary stars whose journeys are defined by years of struggle and rejection, Madhavan’s story is one of self-belief, unwavering optimism and the courage to dream without limits. Long before he faced the camera, he had already envisioned himself becoming “rich and famous”—a dream he wrote down as a teenager and never stopped believing in.

R Madhavan’s dream at 17

In an old conversation with Chetan Bhagat, Madhavan recalled writing his life’s ambition while he was in Class 12.

“I had written in my ambitions that I want to become a jack of all trades and master of some in my 12th grade in Canada. I wrote that as a 17-year-old. It is still there in my notebook. I had written that I want to become a rich and famous actor and a jack of all trades and a master of some. Those were actually the exact words I had written,” he said.