‘I know why Arijit Singh is quitting film playback’, says singer Palash Sen: ‘I was perceived as a threat’

Arijit Singh‘s decision to step back from playback singing sent shockwaves across the music industry. While some called it the end of an era, others expressed excitement about what the singer might explore next in the world of independent music. Amid the many reactions, singer Palash Sen, who has been part of the industry for over two decades, said he understands exactly what may have prompted Arijit’s decision.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Palash penned a long note, reflecting on his own journey with Bollywood and recalling how he once took up acting only to get an opportunity to sing for his favourite lyricist Gulzar and composer Anu Malik—an experience that, he claimed, eventually pushed him out of the system.

He wrote: “24 years back this day or perhaps on 2nd Feb, my first film as an actor , FILHAAL, was released .. it was a flop .. I was written off badly by most critics and trolled by most filmi people.. there was a particular model /actress , who gave me a lecture on why i shouldn’t act in films, as did so many more. I wasn’t interested in films to begin with. I did this one as i just wanted to sing one song written by the greatest poet- writer of all time , Gulzar saab. That the song was to be composed by the legendary Anu ji was my other dream come true. And that was it. I really don’t know why was i perceived as a threat. I just went to have fun & do my job , to the best of my ability.”

Palash added that despite the setbacks, the experience gave him memories he still cherishes.

“That I got to work with the amazing Sush, Tabu & Sanjay was my reward. Finally to be directed by the awesome Meghna is my cherished experience of a lifetime.”

He further said that being pushed out left him with nothing to lose.

“I have nothing but beautiful memories and i am so proud of this ahead its time movie. In fact , now when it is such a success on TV, it makes me so happy & grateful.”

Drawing a parallel between his own experience and Arijit Singh’s decision, Palash Sen wrote: “The truth is i know why my bro, Arijit is quitting film playback..i was there way back & i chose my own path..the path, that i know, Arijit will now walk on.”

Palash clarified that his choice was to remain a singer while staying away from Bollywood. Earlier, speaking to Times Now Digital, he had said: “I had no interest in doing jee hazoori of the big wigs from the film industry. I always wrote and made songs that I wanted to make. I told the stories that I wanted to tell. I can proudly say that we have always made honest music that touched the lives of people. Staying away from the industry and its trappings got me closer to the people. And the people have sustained us to this day. Sadly, our country does not have a music industry. We have a film industry of which music is a part. I have never chased fame and money. I have never craved for glamour. I was always happy being the frontman and leader of a band.”

Meanwhile, Arijit Singh clarified that his decision was not about stepping away from music entirely, but about moving closer to what he truly loves—Indian classical music. Announcing his decision on Instagram, he wrote: “Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

He later elaborated further on X, sharing: “Plus I have been trying to do this for a long time. Finally, I have gathered the right courage. One of the reasons was simple, I get bored pretty quick, that’s why I keep changing arrangements of the same songs and perform them on stage. So here is the thing: I got bored. I need to do some other music to live. Another reason is I am excited to hear some singer come up and give me real motivation.”

Palash Sen is the founder and lead singer of Euphoria, the band behind iconic tracks such as “Maeri”, “Mahfooz” and “Dhoom Pichak Dhoom”—songs that helped define India’s independent music movement long before it became mainstream.