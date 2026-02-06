‘I have no clue about this’: Anurag Kashyap on being named in Epstein files, says it’s ‘some random email’

Over the past few days, the much-discussed and controversial Epstein Files, linked to the criminal activities of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, have been widely circulated across the internet, sparking global debate. The documents have led to the resurfacing of several prominent names, with suggestions of alleged associations or involvement, though many of these claims remain unverified. Indian film personalities have not remained untouched by the speculation. Earlier, filmmaker Mira Nair’s name had surfaced, and more recently, director Anurag Kashyap has been mentioned in connection with these files.

According to unverified documents currently circulating online, Kashyap is allegedly referenced in an email as the “Bollywood guy” and a “Famous Bollywood director” who was purportedly involved in an event linked to Epstein, scheduled to take place in Beijing in 2017. A screenshot of this email has been widely shared on platforms such as Reddit and X. Kashyap, however, has categorically denied any association with Epstein or the event in question, dismissing the claims as baseless and attention-seeking.