‘I have no clue about this’: Anurag Kashyap on being named in Epstein files, says it’s ‘some random email’

Anurag Kashyap has denied any involvement or association with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, whose case has resurfaced following the release of investigation-related documents by the US Department of Justice.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readMumbaiFeb 6, 2026 01:35 AM IST
Anurag KashyapAnurag Kashyap’s name has recently been mentioned in the infamous Epstein Files.
Over the past few days, the much-discussed and controversial Epstein Files, linked to the criminal activities of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, have been widely circulated across the internet, sparking global debate. The documents have led to the resurfacing of several prominent names, with suggestions of alleged associations or involvement, though many of these claims remain unverified. Indian film personalities have not remained untouched by the speculation. Earlier, filmmaker Mira Nair’s name had surfaced, and more recently, director Anurag Kashyap has been mentioned in connection with these files.

According to unverified documents currently circulating online, Kashyap is allegedly referenced in an email as the “Bollywood guy” and a “Famous Bollywood director” who was purportedly involved in an event linked to Epstein, scheduled to take place in Beijing in 2017. A screenshot of this email has been widely shared on platforms such as Reddit and X. Kashyap, however, has categorically denied any association with Epstein or the event in question, dismissing the claims as baseless and attention-seeking.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, “I’ve no clue about this. I get invitations as a speaker, about 15 a month. I rarely respond. Also, I have never been to Beijing in my life!” He further questioned the credibility of the material being circulated, adding, “It’s some random email, that’s self explanatory. The click baits in my name are more popular than my films.”

Following the circulation of Anurag Kashyap’s name in the screenshot, social media users were quick to react. One Reddit user wrote, “Is this Epstein’s files or Chitragupt’s accounting book? Everyone’s in there. Afraid someday my name may show up somehow.” Another comment read, “So many wealthy or influential people participated in Epstein’s criminal activities itself, that list is huge, let us go after them. Let us not go for those who were merely invited to these events.”

On the professional front, Kashyap last directed the two-part crime drama Nishaanchi and is currently preparing for the Indian release of his film Kennedy, scheduled for later this month. The film has already been screened at several international film festivals following its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023.

