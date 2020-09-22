I have never procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substances: Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza has shared a statement on social media. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza on Tuesday took to Twitter to state that she has “never procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substances of any form.”

The statement comes after reports suggested the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will issue summons to Mirza to record her statements in connection with the agency’s probe against the “drug syndicate” that supplied “narcotics to Bollywood”.

Dia Mirza tweeted, “I would like to strongly refute and categorically deny this news as being false, baseless and with mala fide intentions. Such frivolous reporting has a direct impact on my reputation being besmirched and is causing damage to my career which I have painstakingly built with years of hard work.”

3) I have never procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substances of any form in my life. I intend to pursue the full extent of legal remedies available to me as a law abiding citizen of India. Thanks to my supporters for standing by me. Dia Mirza — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 22, 2020

