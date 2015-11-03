I have gone slightly harder: Salman Khan

When asked about his expectations from ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, Salman Khan says, “I think everyone should go watch it. Today everyone is money rich and time poor, so we have had to cut some really good scenes of the film to make it shorter, but I want PRDP to be my biggest film ever.”

For Salman Khan, who is awaiting the release of Sooraj Barjatya’s directorial ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, a lot has changed since his first collaborations with the ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ director, but not his bond with him. He also says that he thinks he has gone slightly harder.

According to an interview published in Times Of India, when asked whether he thinks he has changed, “I have gone slightly harder. I have experienced a lot. I have gone through a little bit in my life. Actually I am a bit more scared now of being misunderstood and misquoted. I never thought till some time ago that people could misunderstand my intentions, as I would assume that my intention was pure, so it would always be understood. But that would not be understood. Actually, I feel that it does not make me a difference if someone takes a little bit of advantage of me, I say to myself let it go.”

Ahead of the release of his collaboration with Rajshri after almost 15 years, Salman Khan says that though they are completely different from each other as far as their outward behaviour is concerned, but deep down they are similar – simple, honest and full of family values. “Sooraj and me are 100% the same when it comes to our honesty, simplicity and family values. He is a full on romantic. I am not romantic at all. I am practical,” Salman adds.

When asked about his bond with the director, Salman said, “He is literally Sooraj only for me. Today if I had not done ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, may be my journey would have been different. I do know that wherever I would have gone professionally, personally no matter what I know that the ‘Being Human’ angle would have been there as that comes from my father’s and mother’s personality and now mine too, but professionally for a young boy like Sooraj Barjatya who at that time was 19 (I was 19 too) to take a stand and cast somebody like me, who had already done a film ‘Biwi Ho To Aisi’, was creditable.”

Salman further adds, “The love and the fondness and the respect I have for Sooraj Barjatya, I don’t think I have for anyone. As a director, as a human being, there is no better person in this world than Sooraj Barjatya.”

“Sooraj is still on that Maine Pyar Kiya romance. He is a pure romantic. The capability of meeting this one girl and then spending the rest of your life happily ever after with her is a concept that I have only read of and heard of and then I see it in front of my eyes with Sooraj. I am not married and don’t have a wife yet, but anyways I am not the loyal types.”

‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ also starring Sonam Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Swara Bhaskar is slated to release on November 12.

