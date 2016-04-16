I have come this far on my own: Shraddha Kapoor

Being a star kid also, it wasn’t easy for Shraddha Kapoor to cement her position in Bollywood as she had to go through many auditions to find her own way. Being a star kid also, it wasn’t easy for Shraddha Kapoor to cement her position in Bollywood as she had to go through many auditions to find her own way.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, says that she has had her own journey in Bollywood and has come this far on her own with love and support of her parents.

Being a star kid also, it wasn’t easy for Shraddha to cement her position in Bollywood as she had to go through many auditions to find her own way.

“I’m proud to be my father’s daughter. He’s fantastic, and is so talented. It’s almost like I have an acting school at home. But, I have had my own journey. I have come this far on my own, with the love and support of my parents. I had to give auditions and find my way through it all. That’s something I will always know in my heart,” Shraddha Kapoor said.

Shraddha Kapoor, who shot to fame with Aashiqui 2 opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, which was the sequel of the 1990’s hit film Aashiqui starring Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal, has been on a success spree ever since her debut and has delivered hits like Ek Villain, Haider and ABCD 2.

Shraddha will be next seen in a rebellious avatar in Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming film Baaghi opposite Heropanti actor Tiger Shroff. She will also be seen performing some high octane stunts and action sequences in the film. She is also donning a bikini for the first time in a movie.

Directed by Sabbir Khan, Baaghi is all set to hit the screens on April 29.

