‘I had no choice’: Mumtaz on marrying a Hindu businessman, quitting acting at peak of her career

Mumtaz, who began her career as a child artist in 1952, faced a long and difficult journey before establishing herself as a leading lady. Early in her career, she was often typecast in B-grade films, but her breakthrough came when she was cast opposite Dilip Kumar in the 1967 hit Ram Aur Shyam. The film marked a turning point, and she soon became one of the most sought-after actresses of her time. However, her peak years in the industry were relatively short-lived.

In 1968, Mumtaz was reportedly proposed to by Shammi Kapoor, who wanted her to give up acting after marriage. At the height of her rising career, she chose work over love. But six years later, in 1974, she made a different decision. She stepped away from films to marry Gujarati businessman Mayur Madhvani, and settle down in London. Her marriage attracted attention for being interfaith, but for Mumtaz and her family, it was never an issue. Speaking to Vickey Lalwani, she said, “I didn’t have a choice. My mother, grandmother, and aunt had approved the proposal. They knew the family and suggested I quit acting and settle down.”