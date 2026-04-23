Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘I had no choice’: Mumtaz on marrying a Hindu businessman, quitting acting at peak of her career
In 1974, Mumtaz stepped away from films to marry Gujarati businessman Mayur Madhvani, and settle down in London.
Mumtaz, who began her career as a child artist in 1952, faced a long and difficult journey before establishing herself as a leading lady. Early in her career, she was often typecast in B-grade films, but her breakthrough came when she was cast opposite Dilip Kumar in the 1967 hit Ram Aur Shyam. The film marked a turning point, and she soon became one of the most sought-after actresses of her time. However, her peak years in the industry were relatively short-lived.
In 1968, Mumtaz was reportedly proposed to by Shammi Kapoor, who wanted her to give up acting after marriage. At the height of her rising career, she chose work over love. But six years later, in 1974, she made a different decision. She stepped away from films to marry Gujarati businessman Mayur Madhvani, and settle down in London. Her marriage attracted attention for being interfaith, but for Mumtaz and her family, it was never an issue. Speaking to Vickey Lalwani, she said, “I didn’t have a choice. My mother, grandmother, and aunt had approved the proposal. They knew the family and suggested I quit acting and settle down.”
She added, “In our family, we never paid heed to the Hindu-Muslim divide. We never differentiated between religions. My sister also married a Hindu—Randhawa Ji. We never believed in such things. I was destined to marry him and followed what my family advised. I come from an orthodox family—Iranians are like that.”
ALSO READ | YouTube is now bigger than TV for celebs: How much creators like Farah Khan, Archana Puran Singh earn
Mumtaz also spoke about her life after marriage, sharing that she never had to change her personal choices. “I don’t want to boast about the wealth in the Madhvani family, but there were several cooks—separate ones for vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. I was never expected to give up non-veg. My husband is a vegetarian, but he never asked me to change.”
She also recalled her close bond with Feroz Khan, which often sparked speculation. Clarifying the nature of their relationship, Mumtaz said, “I have known Feroz since before his marriage. He had a girlfriend from England. We were very good friends and even worked together. There isn’t a woman who wouldn’t find him attractive—he was extremely good-looking. We connected because of our Iranian roots, but there was never any romance. Today, my daughter is married into his family, and they have beautiful children.”
Feroz Khan’s son and actor Fardeen Khan tied the knot with Mumtaz’s daughter Natasha Madhwani in 2005.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05