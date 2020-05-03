I For India fundraiser concert LIVE UPDATES

The I For India concert is streaming on Facebook. The I For India concert is streaming on Facebook.

The who’s who of the Indian entertainment industry and some international stars are taking part in the home-to-home fundraiser concert I For India.

The proceeds from the concert will go to India COVID Response Fund managed by GiveIndia.

The four-hour-long concert, which is being streamed on Facebook, features A R Rahman, Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ajay–Atul, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Amaan Ali Bangash & Ayaan Ali Bangash, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Ankur Tewari, Anoushka Shankar, Anushka Sharma, Arijit Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, B Praak, Badshah, Bhumi Pednekar, Bryan Adams, Dia Mirza, Diljit Dosanjh, Divine, Dulquer Salmaan, Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar & Band, Gulzar, Hariharan, Harshdeep Kaur, Hrithik Roshan, Jack Black, Javed Akhtar, Jay Sean, Joe Jonas, Kapil Sharma, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Kate Bosworth, Katrina Kaif, Kevin Jonas, Kiran Rao, Kusha Kapila, Lilly Singh, Lisa Mishra, Madhuri Dixit, Mame Khan, Mick Jagger, Mindy Kaling, Nalandaway Foundation, Nick Jonas, Papon, Parineeti Chopra, Pritam, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Raja Kumari, Rana Daggubati, Rani Mukherji, Ranveer Singh, Rekha Bhardwaj, Rohit Sharma, Russell Peters, Saif Ali Khan, Sania Mirza, Shabana Azmi, Shah Rukh Khan, Shaheen Bhatt, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Shiamak Davar, Shreya Ghoshal, Shruti Haasan, Sidharth Malhotra, Sonu & Nevaan Nigam, Sophie Turner, Sunidhi Chauhan, The Shillong Chamber Choir, Tiger Shroff, Twinkle Khanna, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan, Virat Kohli, Vishal Bhardwaj, Will Smith, Ustad Zakir Hussain and Zoya Akhtar.