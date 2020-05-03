Follow Us:
Sunday, May 03, 2020
COVID19
I For India fundraiser concert LIVE UPDATES

Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, Tiger Shroff, Karan Johar, Shabana Azmi and Zoya Akhtar make an appearance during I For India fundraiser concert. The proceeds from the concert will go to India COVID Response Fund.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | Updated: May 3, 2020 8:08:15 pm
I for India concert The I For India concert is streaming on Facebook.

The who’s who of the Indian entertainment industry and some international stars are taking part in the home-to-home fundraiser concert I For India.

The proceeds from the concert will go to India COVID Response Fund managed by GiveIndia.

The four-hour-long concert, which is being streamed on Facebook, features A R Rahman, Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ajay–Atul, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Amaan Ali Bangash & Ayaan Ali Bangash, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Ankur Tewari, Anoushka Shankar, Anushka Sharma, Arijit Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, B Praak, Badshah, Bhumi Pednekar, Bryan Adams, Dia Mirza, Diljit Dosanjh, Divine, Dulquer Salmaan, Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar & Band, Gulzar, Hariharan, Harshdeep Kaur, Hrithik Roshan, Jack Black, Javed Akhtar, Jay Sean, Joe Jonas, Kapil Sharma, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Kate Bosworth, Katrina Kaif, Kevin Jonas, Kiran Rao, Kusha Kapila, Lilly Singh, Lisa Mishra, Madhuri Dixit, Mame Khan, Mick Jagger, Mindy Kaling, Nalandaway Foundation, Nick Jonas, Papon, Parineeti Chopra, Pritam, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Raja Kumari, Rana Daggubati, Rani Mukherji, Ranveer Singh, Rekha Bhardwaj, Rohit Sharma, Russell Peters, Saif Ali Khan, Sania Mirza, Shabana Azmi, Shah Rukh Khan, Shaheen Bhatt, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Shiamak Davar, Shreya Ghoshal, Shruti Haasan, Sidharth Malhotra, Sonu & Nevaan Nigam, Sophie Turner, Sunidhi Chauhan, The Shillong Chamber Choir, Tiger Shroff, Twinkle Khanna, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan, Virat Kohli, Vishal Bhardwaj, Will Smith, Ustad Zakir Hussain and Zoya Akhtar.

Follow all the latest updates about I For India concert.

20:08 (IST)03 May 2020
WATCH: In case you missed I For India concert

20:07 (IST)03 May 2020
Arjun Kapoor requests citizens to donate towards the needy

Arjun Kapoor requests citizens to donate for the ones who don't have the privilege to quarantine and work from home.

20:06 (IST)03 May 2020
Papon performs during I For India concert

Papon asks people to show love and solidarity towards those who have lost their livelihood due to lockdown. He performs "Moh Moh Ke Dhaage" from Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

20:05 (IST)03 May 2020
Shreya Ghoshal dedicates song to frontline healthcare workers

Shreya Ghoshal dedicated her performance to frontline healthcare workers. She sang "Tujhse Naraz Nahi" from Masoom.

20:02 (IST)03 May 2020
Tiger Shroff sings during I For India concert

Next came actor Tiger Shroff, who surprised his audience with his singing skills. The actor sang "Theher Ja" from October and his personal favourite, "Roop Tera Mastana".

20:01 (IST)03 May 2020
Shabana Azmi's appeal

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi appealed to citizens to rise above differences. Azmi hoped the post-COVID-19 world would be one which is more fair and equal.

"This is time for us to introspect. It's time to shed our prejudices. It's time to come together in kinship and harmony. I hope this will lead to a new world order, which is just, inhabitable and in sync with nature," Shabana Azmi said.

19:58 (IST)03 May 2020
Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy perform during I For India concert

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy perform songs like "Galla Goodiyan" and "Senorita".

19:57 (IST)03 May 2020
I want all of you to be Mr Indias, says Anil Kapoor

Aamir Khan and Kiran's performance was followed by an appeal by actor Anil Kapoor to donate for the ones severely affected by the lockdown. "Hello, I am your Mr India. But right now, I want all of you to be Mr Indias."

19:56 (IST)03 May 2020
Aamir and Kiran make an appearance

Next came Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, who first spoke about the importance of showing solidarity during the lockdown period. "It's important we extend support to the needy. But most important is not to go off hope," Aamir said before the couple broke into Bollywood songs, "Aa Leke Chalu Tujhe" and "Jeena Isika Naam Hai".

19:54 (IST)03 May 2020
Akshay makes an appearance during I For India concert

The concert began with Akshay Kumar's recitation of a poem by lyricist Manoj Muntashir. The poem is titled "Tumse Ho Nahi Payega".

19:53 (IST)03 May 2020
WATCH: I For India concert

In India, the number of Covid-19 cases has climbed to 40,263, including 1306 deaths.

