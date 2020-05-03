I For India fundraiser concert LIVE UPDATES

The who’s who of the Indian entertainment industry and some international stars are taking part in the home-to-home fundraiser concert I For India.
The proceeds from the concert will go to India COVID Response Fund managed by GiveIndia.
The four-hour-long concert, which is being streamed on Facebook, features A R Rahman, Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ajay–Atul, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Amaan Ali Bangash & Ayaan Ali Bangash, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Ankur Tewari, Anoushka Shankar, Anushka Sharma, Arijit Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, B Praak, Badshah, Bhumi Pednekar, Bryan Adams, Dia Mirza, Diljit Dosanjh, Divine, Dulquer Salmaan, Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar & Band, Gulzar, Hariharan, Harshdeep Kaur, Hrithik Roshan, Jack Black, Javed Akhtar, Jay Sean, Joe Jonas, Kapil Sharma, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Kate Bosworth, Katrina Kaif, Kevin Jonas, Kiran Rao, Kusha Kapila, Lilly Singh, Lisa Mishra, Madhuri Dixit, Mame Khan, Mick Jagger, Mindy Kaling, Nalandaway Foundation, Nick Jonas, Papon, Parineeti Chopra, Pritam, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Raja Kumari, Rana Daggubati, Rani Mukherji, Ranveer Singh, Rekha Bhardwaj, Rohit Sharma, Russell Peters, Saif Ali Khan, Sania Mirza, Shabana Azmi, Shah Rukh Khan, Shaheen Bhatt, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Shiamak Davar, Shreya Ghoshal, Shruti Haasan, Sidharth Malhotra, Sonu & Nevaan Nigam, Sophie Turner, Sunidhi Chauhan, The Shillong Chamber Choir, Tiger Shroff, Twinkle Khanna, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan, Virat Kohli, Vishal Bhardwaj, Will Smith, Ustad Zakir Hussain and Zoya Akhtar.
Arjun Kapoor requests citizens to donate for the ones who don't have the privilege to quarantine and work from home.
Papon asks people to show love and solidarity towards those who have lost their livelihood due to lockdown. He performs "Moh Moh Ke Dhaage" from Dum Laga Ke Haisha.
Shreya Ghoshal dedicated her performance to frontline healthcare workers. She sang "Tujhse Naraz Nahi" from Masoom.
Next came actor Tiger Shroff, who surprised his audience with his singing skills. The actor sang "Theher Ja" from October and his personal favourite, "Roop Tera Mastana".
Veteran actor Shabana Azmi appealed to citizens to rise above differences. Azmi hoped the post-COVID-19 world would be one which is more fair and equal.
"This is time for us to introspect. It's time to shed our prejudices. It's time to come together in kinship and harmony. I hope this will lead to a new world order, which is just, inhabitable and in sync with nature," Shabana Azmi said.
Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy perform songs like "Galla Goodiyan" and "Senorita".
Aamir Khan and Kiran's performance was followed by an appeal by actor Anil Kapoor to donate for the ones severely affected by the lockdown. "Hello, I am your Mr India. But right now, I want all of you to be Mr Indias."
Next came Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, who first spoke about the importance of showing solidarity during the lockdown period. "It's important we extend support to the needy. But most important is not to go off hope," Aamir said before the couple broke into Bollywood songs, "Aa Leke Chalu Tujhe" and "Jeena Isika Naam Hai".
The concert began with Akshay Kumar's recitation of a poem by lyricist Manoj Muntashir. The poem is titled "Tumse Ho Nahi Payega".