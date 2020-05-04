PLAYLIST: I For India concert videos

A-list Bollywood stars and several international celebrities participated in the home-to-home fundraiser concert I For India on Sunday. The four-hour mega-event, which live-streamed on Facebook, helped in collecting donations for India COVID Response Fund managed by GiveIndia.
Stars like AR Rahman, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Dulquer Salmaan, Jack Black, Kapil Sharma, Karan Johar, Mindy Kaling, Joe Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Russell Peters, Saif Ali Khan, Sophie Turner, Twinkle Khanna, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Will Smith and Zoya Akhtar among others were a part of I For India concert.
Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Jay Sean, Sonu Nigam, Nick Jonas, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Ayushmann Khurrana were among those who performed during the concert.
Here is a playlist of videos shared by several celebrities on their social media handles post the virtual concert:
This beautiful poem has so much relevance right now. Thank you my friend @vjymaurya for writing this insightful composition about this unprecedented time. Let's hold on world… let's keep our hopes alive and wait for the world to heal.🙏🏻 Happy to be a part of #IforIndia #SocialForGood Donate now: Link in bio 100% of proceeds go to the India COVID Response Fund set up by @give_india
Corona se mar sakte hain par bhook se kabhi nahi. Yeh awaaz tv par chalte Majdoor ki aasaani se dabi nahi. Socha tha insaaniyat ekjut ho jaayegi kyunki jaan hai toh jahaan hai America ne kaha cheen le kar aaya, Kuch ne kaha yaha Bharat mein super spreader musalmaan hai. Middle East kehta hai unka career Shia hai Iran hai. Corona bhi kehta hoga humans really deserve to perish kitna paagal insaan hai. I think to really come together we are waiting for an alien attack. Usko bhi hum ek doosre pe daal denge, trust me we have that knack. Jab aasmaan se asteroid girega woh bhi nahi sochega ki kisi bungle pe giroon ya slums pe. Kisi shankar pe giroon ya shams pe. Arey bande ab toh samajh ja, tu Bhagwaan nahi, Nabi nahi. Corona se mar sakte hain par bhook se kabhi nahi. Yeh awaaz tv par chalte us majdoor ki aasaani se dabi nahi. Corona se mar sakte hain par bhook se kabhi nahi. #IforIndia @give_india
Extremely grateful to #IforIndia, @badboyshah and @cacklerraj for music, lyrics & for working overnight. thank u Sunil for the edit. All so that I could sing. Ab bhai, lockdown mein mujhe gaate hue bhi jhelna padhega. AbRam is saying 'papa enough now!’ Par sab sahi ho jaayega!
The event also paid tribute to Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor who passed away last week.
