PLAYLIST: I For India concert videos

A-list Bollywood stars and several international celebrities participated in the home-to-home fundraiser concert I For India on Sunday. The four-hour mega-event, which live-streamed on Facebook, helped in collecting donations for India COVID Response Fund managed by GiveIndia.

Stars like AR Rahman, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Dulquer Salmaan, Jack Black, Kapil Sharma, Karan Johar, Mindy Kaling, Joe Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Russell Peters, Saif Ali Khan, Sophie Turner, Twinkle Khanna, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Will Smith and Zoya Akhtar among others were a part of I For India concert.

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Jay Sean, Sonu Nigam, Nick Jonas, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Ayushmann Khurrana were among those who performed during the concert.

Here is a playlist of videos shared by several celebrities on their social media handles post the virtual concert:

The event also paid tribute to Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor who passed away last week.

