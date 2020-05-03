I for India concert trailer: Bollywood bigwigs and international celebs join forces for COVID-19 relief fund

The I for India concert will stream on Facebook from 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time. The I for India concert will stream on Facebook from 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time.

Numerous notable celebrities from the Indian film industry as well as many international stars will come together for a concert this evening. The 100 per cent proceeds from the concert will go towards the coronavirus relief fund called India COVID Response Fund managed by GiveIndia.

The concert is organised by Facebook.

Top stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar among others will appear. The social network giant has roped in numerous popular stars not just from India, but a few international celebrities too like The Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger, musicians Joe and Nick Jonas, actors Sophie Turner, Jack Black, Will Smith, Kate Bosworth, stand-up comedian Russell Peters, and so on.

Celebrities posted a promo of the event. Anushka Sharma captioned the promo on her Instagram account, “#IforIndia. We bring you India’s biggest at-home concert – #IforIndia, a concert for our times. Click the donate button and make a difference. Sunday, 3rd May, 7:30pm IST. Watch it LIVE worldwide on Facebook. Tune in – Facebook.com/facebookappindia. Donate now – https://fb.me/IforIndiaFundraiser. Do your bit. #SocialForGood. 100% of proceeds go to the India COVID Response Fund set up by @give_india.”

The concert will last for four hours. It will feature A R Rahman, Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ajay–Atul, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Amaan Ali Bangash & Ayaan Ali Bangash, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Ankur Tewari, Anoushka Shankar, Anushka Sharma, Arijit Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, B Praak, Badshah, Bhumi Pednekar, Bryan Adams, Dia Mirza, Diljit Dosanjh, Divine, Dulquer Salmaan, Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar & Band, Gulzar, Hariharan, Harshdeep Kaur, Hrithik Roshan, Jack Black, Javed Akhtar, Jay Sean, Joe Jonas, Kapil Sharma, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Kate Bosworth, Katrina Kaif, Kevin Jonas, Kiran Rao, Kusha Kapila, Lilly Singh, Lisa Mishra, Madhuri Dixit, Mame Khan, Mick Jagger, Mindy Kaling, Nalandaway Foundation, Nick Jonas, Papon, Parineeti Chopra, Pritam, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Raja Kumari, Rana Daggubati, Rani Mukherji, Ranveer Singh, Rekha Bhardwaj, Rohit Sharma, Russell Peters, Saif Ali Khan, Sania Mirza, Shabana Azmi, Shah Rukh Khan, Shaheen Bhatt, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Shiamak Davar, Shreya Ghoshal, Shruti Haasan, Sidharth Malhotra, Sonu & Nevaan Nigam, Sophie Turner, Sunidhi Chauhan, The Shillong Chamber Choir, Tiger Shroff, Twinkle Khanna, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan, Virat Kohli, Vishal Bhardwaj, Will Smith, Ustad Zakir Hussain and Zoya Akhtar.

A similar concert called One World: Together At Home was held last month by non-profit Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation, in which several American and international musicians like Lady Gaga entertained their fans for eight hours.

