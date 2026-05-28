‘I feel terribly guilty’: Imtiaz Ali on fans leaving careers after watching Tamasha

When Tamasha released in 2015, it failed to create the kind of impact makers expected. Coming after the success of Rockstar, it was supposed to be the next big collaboration between Imtiaz Ali and Ranbir Kapoor. Instead, the film was largely misunderstood and underperformed commercially. Over the years, however, Tamasha evolved into a cult classic — especially among millennials who saw their own emotional exhaustion reflected in Ved’s journey of feeling trapped in a routine life. For many viewers, the movie became more than just cinema; it became a wake-up call that pushed them to rethink their careers, identities, and idea of happiness. Ironically, that impact now makes Imtiaz feel guilty.

During the promotions of his upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga, the filmmaker recalled attending a writers’ convention organised by Boman Irani and being overwhelmed by what people told him there.

Speaking to News18, Imtiaz shared, “I feel terribly guilty. Recently, I attended Boman Irani’s Spiral Bound, which was a beautifully organised writers’ convention. A lot of young writers came up to me and said they had quit their jobs after watching Tamasha and had now become writers.”

The confession left the filmmaker conflicted. “The first thought that came to my mind was — I hope they succeed,” he admitted.

Imtiaz Ali explained that he often worries about the consequences if those people fail after making such life-altering decisions inspired by his film. “If they don’t succeed, then I become responsible for the disaster in their lives. I feel responsible not just towards them, but also towards their families — their wives, children, and parents. Their parents probably had dreams that their son would become an engineer and work in America someday,” he said.

Instead, many of them are now struggling in Mumbai, chasing artistic dreams in an industry known for uncertainty and rejection.

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“I have mixed feelings about it,” Imtiaz confessed, adding, “Many of them probably left stable and lucrative careers to become artistes, just like all of us in this industry who are trying to become artists.”

Despite the guilt, the filmmaker also admitted that a part of him feels deeply connected to those people.

“I send my prayers to them. But honestly, if I were in their position, I would’ve been happy. I’ve never looked at life too methodically or practically in terms of money. Ultimately, I feel good, but also a sense of responsibility. In a way, I feel connected to these people,” he said.

Over the years, Tamasha has become one of those rare films that audiences revisit at different stages of life and discover new meanings. What was once dismissed as confusing or self-indulgent slowly transformed into a deeply personal film for an entire generation struggling between societal expectations and creative fulfilment.