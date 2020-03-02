I feel incredibly blessed: Ranveer on working with Akshay in Sooryavanshi

Ranveer Singh is excited to be a part of Sooryavanshi. Ranveer Singh is excited to be a part of Sooryavanshi.

The trailer launch of highly anticipated film Sooryavnashi was held in Mumbai today. Actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif along with filmmakers Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar marked their presence at the event.

While interacting with reporters, Ranveer mentioned that he was excited for Sooryavnashi. “I am too excited. I don’t know whether I am excited about sharing screen space with my idols or reuniting with Rohit sir. I am as excited as the audience,” he said.

Ranveer Singh is part of what is now called “Rohit Shetty’s cop universe”. The actor-director worked together in Simmba, which went on to become one of the biggest hits of 2019. In fact, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi was introduced towards the end of Simmba.

Ranveer and Ajay will be seen in cameo appearances in Akshay’s Sooryavanshi. When asked how it felt to share screen space with the two actors, Ranveer revealed that it was a huge moment for him. He said, “During Simmba, there was a combined scene of Ajay and me. It was a huge moment for me. When I checked that scene in the monitor, Rohit sir knew I was having a moment. Today, I am starring with Akshay sir, and I feel incredibly blessed.”

Sooryavanshi also stars Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Vivan Bhatena. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, will play Akshay Kumar’s romantic partner in the film.

Sooryavnashi, which is jointly produced by Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty, will hit screens on March 24.

