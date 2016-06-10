I don’t worry about audiences’ likes, dislikes: Nagesh Kukunoor

I don’t think about the audience’s importance while I write or direct a film. Tastes and trends change from time to time, says director Nagesh Kukunoor. I don’t think about the audience’s importance while I write or direct a film. Tastes and trends change from time to time, says director Nagesh Kukunoor.

Director Nagesh Kukunoor says he pays attention to his sensibilities and passion when he makes a film as he has control over these and doesn’t worry about audiences’ likes and dislikes.

“I don’t think about the audience’s importance while I write or direct a film. Tastes and trends change from time to time, so it is very difficult to guess for me. I pay attention to my sensibility and passion. Those things I can control. I can’t control audiences’ likes or dislikes, so I don’t worry about it,” Nagesh said at the launch of a book.

Be it Iqbal or his upcoming film Dhanak, Nagesh has a knack for sensitively handling the stories of differently abled characters.

About such characters, he said: “The story appealed to me. When I started to write the story, the only theme on my mind was that the world is beautiful. Goodness is still there. This is the central theme of the film. I enjoyed writing the story and shoot of the film as well.”

The film talks about a journey of a brother-sister duo, who set out on a long trip to meet superstar Shah Rukh Khan as they believe that only Shah Rukh can give the blind brother his eyesight.

Imtiaz Ali’s Highway was also one of the several films based on a road trip.

But Nagesh said: “It is a road film but it is definitely not like what Highway was. This extremely happy, slice of life, sweet film deals with a brother and sister’s journey and all the colourful characters they meet along the way. The film reflects a lot of complexities of the country.”

Sharing the experience of working with two child actors, he said: “See I think when you are working with children, do not treat them as babies on film sets; treat them as an adult and the response you get is fantastic. Hetal (Gada) and Krishna (Chabbria) both are very good actors. In Rajasthan, when the temperature touched 50 degrees they did not complain for a single day. It was a fantastic experience.”

Dhanak is set to release on June 10.

