‘I don’t want two Salman Khans’: What actor told brother-in-law Aayush Sharma during Antim

Antim is a heavy title to have for your second film. For Aayush Sharma, it is quite a shift given his first film had the light and frothy title of Loveyatri. Yes, the one that rhymes with Navratri. Aayush shares screen space with Salman Khan in the film. Aayush calls it a tough film for him as he never wanted to abuse on screen.

“Antim has been a three year long journey, we have been waiting day in and day out and the film is finally out. I am just waiting for it to be out of my system. People have loved the trailer, and there is so much more happening in the film, so I am very excited for everyone to watch the film, my first foray into action, I am waiting to see how people react,” Aayush says.

Given the focus on action in Antim, is this where he wants to go in the future? “I enjoy every genre, I enjoyed the action in Antim. But, for me, I don’t want to categorise myself in any zone at this point of time, though I love action. I have more fun on the days when I have to shoot action, there is no more excitement than doing action. I’d stick to action for sure, but I’d also keep experimenting. I want to do a comedy film, maybe romantic comedies as well. The only criterion should be that it is a good script, a good story. ‘Bohot mushkil se body bani hai’ (I have worked very hard for this body), so I want to make full use of it.”

Aayush calls Antim a dark film. “It is a very dark film, and I knew it. It is a kind of film that breaks an actor. I remember there was a point in the first few days of shooting the film when Mahesh (Manjrekar) sir wanted me to abuse even when it wasn’t a part of the film. I was not convinced that my character need to abuse. So I told Mahesh sir that I can’t abuse on screen. But he asked me to go on with it and do it, for my performance. It took me around four hours to vehemently start abusing. That was my break-point. He said this is all behind the camera and it will never come out, but I needed to do it anyway to start talking and thinking like my character would, get into the mindframe of the character. Because Rahulia is abusive, and since I was playing him, I couldn’t be judging him! After this there were times when I decided that I am not going to judge my actions in this film. If I have to be brutal for the character, I am that.”

“Antim was more difficult for Salman Bhai than for me, he has never done such a dark film. He has never ventured into a film that is in somewhat a dark zone, he has done films where he is loved by the masses. This is a very realistic film, Mahesh sir wanted that if there is a slap in the film, that slap has to feel real. He was very clear that in his directorial nobody is flying in the air, everything we do here is realistic and rugged. He didn’t want larger than life sequences.”

“I could play Rahulia because I am not the protagonist, I don’t have to be the right guy always in this film. It is a very real character, we are all grey. Just because it is a negative character doesn’t mean he is negative with everyone. You could be dominating, but in life you could be a soft guy, maybe with your love interest.”

While Salman has not done a dark film, he has been the action hero that Bollywood has loved for years. So did he give Aayush any feedback or advice? Aayush shares, “In action, he was always involved. In stunts and fighting sequences, he was always there making sure that it looks authentic and powerful. But in other scenes, he never got involved. The first time I did a scene, I asked him how it was. And he asked me to not ask him and ask the director instead. Because, ‘If I tell you how it was, I will say it from my perspective or how I would have done it, as I am actor myself. So, I’ll always end up telling you what I’d do, and by the end you’ll start aping me, and I don’t want two Salmans. It is detrimental for you to be another Salman. You just need to be yourself and make a distinct opportunity for yourself.’