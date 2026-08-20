‘I don’t want to play mommy’: Seema Sajdeh on cosmetic procedures and younger men

Actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi recently hosted Alliance contestants Seema Sajdeh and Nikhil Chinapa on their show Double Date. During the candid conversation, Seema admitted to getting cosmetic procedures done on her face. The 49-year-old also revealed that she has been receiving a lot of attention from younger men.

On the show, Seema shared that she is always eager to try new cosmetic procedures. “I don’t get scared of all this. Whatever there is to try, I’ve done it. I have had a bit of fillers, got my botox done, profhilo, laser treatments. I have not done fillers in a while because in the middle, I felt that I didn’t need it.”