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‘I don’t want to play mommy’: Seema Sajdeh on cosmetic procedures and younger men
Sohail Khan's ex wife Seema Sajdeh has admitted to getting cosmetic procedures done on her face. The 49-year-old also revealed that she has been receiving a lot of attention from younger men.
Actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi recently hosted Alliance contestants Seema Sajdeh and Nikhil Chinapa on their show Double Date. During the candid conversation, Seema admitted to getting cosmetic procedures done on her face. The 49-year-old also revealed that she has been receiving a lot of attention from younger men.
On the show, Seema shared that she is always eager to try new cosmetic procedures. “I don’t get scared of all this. Whatever there is to try, I’ve done it. I have had a bit of fillers, got my botox done, profhilo, laser treatments. I have not done fillers in a while because in the middle, I felt that I didn’t need it.”
“You are looking fab,” Angad replied before asking her, “Do 20 and 30-year-old men hit on you?” The fashion designer agreed, saying, “Male attention mostly, from much younger ones. But, I don’t want to play mommy anymore.”
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During the episode, Angad Bedi also asked Seema Sajdeh if she missed having a man in her life. Seema replied, “At the end of a long day, I want to go home to my dogs. If I have another human being sitting there, I may not be okay with it… I think I’ve become accustomed to being alone. I’m very happy by myself. I’m very self-sufficient. I don’t get scared… many people are very scared to be alone in life eventually, but I actually like my own company.”
She added, “I would like companionship… someone I can travel with and enjoy good food and places with… but otherwise, I’m very happy with my own company.”
On the work front, Seema Sajdeh was last seen as a wild-card contestant on Kunal Kemmu-hosted reality show Alliance. The show also featured her ex-husband Sohail Khan, Mini Mathur, Ravi Kishan, Riva Kishan, Kushal Tandon, Arslan Goni, Zaid Darbar, Daisy Shah, Nikhil Chinapa, Niti Taylor, Ruhee Dosani, Vanshaj Singh and Dolly Javed, among others.
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