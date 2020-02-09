I don’t want to make predictable choices: Alaya

Alaya F, who made her debut in the Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman, said she is glad with the response to the film. (Photo: Alaya F/Instagram) Alaya F, who made her debut in the Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman, said she is glad with the response to the film. (Photo: Alaya F/Instagram)

Jawaani Jaaneman debutante Alaya F is in a happy space right now and says going ahead in her career she wants to make versatile choices.

The Nitin Kakkar-directed film, also featuring Saif Ali Khan, opened to positive reviews on January 31 and Alaya said she is glad with the response.

“I don’t want to contain myself at all. I want to pursue all my options, see what feels the best… But I’m just excited to see what comes my way.

“I’m glad that people are liking and appreciating my work, taking note of me. I want to surprise people with what I do and not make predictable choices. I hope within my first five films, I’m able to do five vastly different characters,” Alaya told PTI.

Jawani Jaaneman chronicles the story of a 40-year-old man whose life turns upside down when he discovers he has a 20-something daughter.

Alaya, 22, wasn’t jittery on the day of the film’s release as she knew the general feedback from the screenings held before but recalls that she was “quite scared” on the first day of the shoot.

“I remember walking on the set, projecting that I’m very confident as I didn’t want people to think I was scared. That was the day when I went back to Saif’s place and told him that there are chances he could be my father.

“It was a six-minute shot. It was a challenging first day but luckily it went well. After that the whole team was assured about me,” she added.

Granddaughter of actor Kabir Bedi and daughter of Pooja Bedi, Alaya said she observed the ups and downs of the industry through both of them and learnt that one should be prepared for everything.

“For me, seeing how volatile the industry can be, what I just focused on is being very good at what I do. If you’re good at your craft, no matter the ups and downs things will come back to you.

“That’s what I mainly took from it. To be prepared for everything. I’m prepared for it a lot more,” she said.

