I don’t want to conquer the world, says Kareena Kapoor Khan

kareena kapoor khan has no ambition to go globe-trotting with her talent. kareena kapoor khan has no ambition to go globe-trotting with her talent.

While Bollywood actresses like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are making a splash in the West, their contemporary Kareena Kapoor Khan has no such ambitions.

The actress says she has no ambition to go globe-trotting with her talent and is happy to have “a little place of her own”.

“My priorities are very different. The kind of work that these girls have put in, you need to have that kind of dedication of wanting to achieve so much and do it so wonderfully. I don’t want to conquer the world but I don’t mind having a little place of my own. It’s as simple as that,” said Kareena.

After creating waves with her musical skills, Priyanka came into the limelight with her TV show “Quantico” and is in the news for her much-anticipated debut film “Baywatch”. Deepika will be making her Hollywood debut with “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage”.

Kareena shared her views about her life as a star, getting associated with social causes and what she regrets in an interview by writer Naman Ramachandran for the July 2016 issue of Vogue India. It will be out on the stands on July 2, read a statement.

Kareena, who is married to actor Saif Ali Khan, is a Unicef ambassador but prefers to do the work quietly.

“Spreading the word about causes is nice but talking about my personal charity is something I don’t like to do. But of course, I am a celebrity advocate for Unicef and we have worked closely over the last four years for the education of the girl child in India. That is something I am passionate about because education is something I believe in completely,” the “Jab We Met” actress said.

The actress shared that she still regrets ditching college for showbiz.

“I couldn’t complete my education. I kind of rushed into films, so I think that’s a sensitive part of my life and I always regret I never got to go to college,” she said.

Besides reading film scripts, there is something else that is keeping Kareena occupied these days: a wellness blog in association with nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, author of books like “Don’t Lose Your Mind, Lose Your Weight”.

“We are thinking about a blog that addresses women and their problems in terms of food and exercise, pregnancy, menopause… So many different topics,” she said.

The actress is currently riding high on the success of her latest release “Udta Punjab”.

So where does Kareena see herself a decade down the line?

“Hopefully giving another interview, making some sense, working all my life. I think we are in the habit of aping the West a lot. And the West has amazing actors who are married and with children. It has never stopped them. I think we are getting there,” she said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App