‘I don’t represent anybody but myself’: Filmmaker Ritesh Batra

Tell me something that you haven’t said in other interviews.

The last scene in the film is the one I wrote first.

You’ve said this before.

What else can I tell you then? Okay, since we just celebrated International Women’s Day last week, I’m happy to say that most of the heads of departments — the production designer, the costume designer, and the line producer — on this film are women. I always work with the same people, and they’ve joined me for this one too.

After making your feature film debut with The Lunchbox (2013), you’ve returned to Mumbai. Could you tell me about your relationship with this city?

I was born here, I grew up in Bandra west, near Pali market. I don’t think many of us appreciated what it was like back then, when it was so nice. My parents still live there. One of my best friends, Ayaz, he’s a product designer now, he and I used to cycle all over the place. We’d removed the handlebars and replaced it with steering wheels to look cool; we wanted everybody to look at us. I still remember the day when I was cycling around the neighbourhood with him, and somebody stopped us on the street and told us to go home.

We didn’t know right then what had happened, but it was the day that the Babri Masjid had been demolished. That was December 6, 1992, and in January, we watched Bombay burn from the terrace of my parents’ building. Anyway, now you can’t even cycle around in Bandra.

It’s a very different Bombay from what we saw in The Lunchbox and what we see in Photograph. Here, the city seems to be in the background.

I was never shooting Bombay, so I’ve always approached the city through the characters; I don’t try to make the city a character. I’ve always tried to get into their heads with the camera as much as I can. So, I never shoot montages or wide shots of places; I don’t feel obligated to give the audience a sense of the place. But a movie should feel like it could only happen in that particular place, though.

The Sense of an Ending (2017) didn’t entirely work 100 per cent but it is still a very British film in its reserve. In Our Souls at Night (2017), set in Colorado, I thought that if I just shoot through the characters and if most of the decisions are about what to leave out, and what not to show, then I feel I’m on the right track, as far as a place is concerned. For Photograph, we shot for a whole day in Haji Ali, but I rewrote it because the whole setting was just overwhelming the scene, and I didn’t want to indulge in any kind of cultural fetishism.

Do you feel any sense of responsibility as a filmmaker about showing India to an international audience?

To myself, yes. I don’t represent anybody but myself. I do want to tell my stories, Indian stories to the world, but I try to be more internal. Because there’s so much colour and life here, especially in Bombay, that I don’t want to use that just to further the story.

In your last film, Our Souls at Night, and in this one, nothing really happens. Is that something you’re drawn to?

It depends on what you mean by ‘nothing’. I think a lot of things happen inside the characters’ hearts and minds, and that internal shift is what I’m drawn to. For me, the joy of working on Photograph was to make it believable — that these characters are spending time with each other because of an inexplicable need they have.

You’ve said that you were inspired by the old love stories where a woman falls for a mechanic or a working-class hero. Why did you choose for Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character to be a photographer at the Gateway of India?

The idea actually came from Miloni, Sanya Malhotra’s character. It’s about how she sees herself as opposed to how other people see her; and how a photograph changes all that.

The lack of advanced technology in both The Lunchbox and Photograph slows time. Do you do this on purpose?

I think it would be nice if people could enter a movie hall and time could slow down for them. I appreciate that a lot when I go to watch films in the theatre. But to come to your question, not really. These characters are very nostalgic, and that just ends up happening.

You’re an avid reader. What are you reading right now?

Manazuru by Hiroki Kawakami. It’s not something I’m looking to adapt, though. Adaptations are tough, and while I am adapting a book right now, I’m taking my own time.