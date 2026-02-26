Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘I don’t have any issues with Kapil Sharma,’ says Sunil Pal: ‘There is literally langar on his show, half of Punjab is on it’
Sunil Pal recently shared that he has never asked Kapil Sharma to take him on his show. However, the latter has invited him multiple times.
Sunil Pal was among the early stand-up comedians in India to carve a strong identity with his sharp wit and distinctive style. The comedian made headlines in 2024 after he was allegedly kidnapped under the pretext of being invited to perform at a live event in Haridwar. Recently, Sunil opened up about his life experiences and his bond with fellow comedians. Though he is often known for his controversial remarks, he has nothing but praise for Kapil Sharma.
In a recent interview with Meri Saheli, Sunil said, “I don’t have any issues with Kapil Sharma. In fact, I am a huge fan. Kapil has been running his show for over 12 years now. He has been doing a great job and always ensures his friends grow as well. He is the highest paid comedian in the world.”
Speaking about Kapil’s show, Sunil — who has not been very active in films lately — clarified, “I have never asked Kapil to take me on his show.” He added, “In fact, he has invited me to his set multiple times. He often tells me, ‘Please do come here, visit us.’ He loves me a lot. But I believe that is his greatness. I will only go to him when I feel he truly needs me. Otherwise, there is literally a langar on his show — half of Punjab is on it.”
Previously, in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Sunil Pal had spoken highly of Kapil Sharma while reflecting on comedy legends. He said, “In the last 40 years, the great Johnny Lever is the only one who truly defined his era and inspired change. I am his devotee and fan. Besides him, I saw a strong force in Kapil Sharma. He reinvented himself — and even Sunil Grover. In the last 20 years, there are hardly five people I’ve seen evolve. Otherwise, many are still doing market jokes, old artiste mimicry, and not attempting anything new.”
Sunil further demonstrated his camaraderie with Kapil when he attended the premiere of the latter’s film Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karun 2. However, his appearance also sparked concern among fans, with many noticing and commenting on his drastic weight loss.
