‘I don’t have any issues with Kapil Sharma,’ says Sunil Pal: ‘There is literally langar on his show, half of Punjab is on it’

Sunil Pal was among the early stand-up comedians in India to carve a strong identity with his sharp wit and distinctive style. The comedian made headlines in 2024 after he was allegedly kidnapped under the pretext of being invited to perform at a live event in Haridwar. Recently, Sunil opened up about his life experiences and his bond with fellow comedians. Though he is often known for his controversial remarks, he has nothing but praise for Kapil Sharma.

In a recent interview with Meri Saheli, Sunil said, “I don’t have any issues with Kapil Sharma. In fact, I am a huge fan. Kapil has been running his show for over 12 years now. He has been doing a great job and always ensures his friends grow as well. He is the highest paid comedian in the world.”