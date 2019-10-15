I don’t care about the outcome: Alia Bhatt on Sadak 2

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is returning to direction after two decades with the sequel of his 1991 drama Sadak, and his lead actor, daughter Alia Bhatt, says his energy is such that it transcends to everyone present on the set.

Alia, who will be seen alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the film, says Sadak 2 is a project where she is not bothered about the result because the joy of being directed by her father is unparalleled.

“I think to myself, ‘Have I managed to get the director-actor relationship with him or is it still that he’s my father?’ I don’t know, I am still confused and I think by the end of the film I will realise what was our director-actor relationship.

“He is an absolute delight to work with. It is unbelievable how clear he is. His energy transcends all of us. He could be having high fever but he just doesn’t stop. He is so generous with actors,” Alia told a packed house during the closing session of Jio MAMI Movie Mela with Star 2019 on Sunday evening.

Sharing an anecdote from one of the shoots for the film, Alia said she broke down during an emotional scene when she saw Bhatt crying seeing her perform the sequence.

“He doesn’t sit behind the monitor. He’s just behind the camera, near the actors. I was doing an emotional scene and I didn’t plan to cry but I just started crying. He started crying while I was and I felt him cry and I broke out of the moment for a second and was like ‘That’s my Dad crying, I can’t see him cry’ and I started crying even more!” the actor said.

“This is that one film I don’t care about the outcome. The joy that I had being connected with my father, to work with him, he’s like a new born baby on set. It’s just amazing,” the Gully Boy actor concluded.