‘I come with a baggage of TV roles’: Kritika Kamra

What is Mitron about?

The film is about friends. Friendship is the base of every relationship and that’s beautifully depicted in this film. It is set in Ahmedabad, there’s the new and the old. It takes you through the contradictions and the diversity of the city. It’s the story of a joint family, where the new and the old generation live together. Parents think that they know what’s best for their child, but children have their own dreams and ambitions. It’s the kind of film where one comes out of the cinema smiling.

What character are you playing?

My character Avni is a lot like me. She is a small-town, independent, ambitious girl, who knows what she wants and has worked hard for it. She has a brilliant business idea but her family is not ready to give her the investment she needs. Then comes this guy who is absolutely lazy and good-for-nothing but somehow they become really good friends and they start their own business.

You have worked in TV and web shows previously. How do you feel about your first feature film?

A lot rides on this film for me. It will determine the kind of work I get in the future. I want to work on films with good scripts. It’s harder for me because I come with a baggage of TV roles and I have to prove that I can do films too. I am really happy that I got to do this film and that’s because of Nitin Kakkar (director). In this industry women are not given powerful and independent roles, especially newcomers. So, I am glad I am playing more than just someone’s love interest.

What are the challenges and demands of the big screen?

It is definitely different from TV or digital in the amount of time spent in the film’s development, the preparation behind a character and how they approach the scenes. The beauty standards are quite high in this industry. Everything has to be glossy and perfect. Films also require a lot of networking, which I am not really good at.

Is it a general perception in the industry that you are successful only if you are a film actor?

I think the audience doesn’t feel this. The audience connects with the character, not to the people playing them. But, yes in the industry there is this perception that films are superior to television. I hope that changes for me after Mitron.

