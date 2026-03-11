‘I chose a public life… Malti Marie didn’t’: Why Priyanka Chopra hired security after stranger followed daughter home

Priyanka Chopra recently revealed why she and her husband Nick Jonas prefer to keep their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas away from the public spotlight. The actor shared that while she understands people’s curiosity about her child, her biggest priority is Malti’s safety and privacy.

Priyanka-Nick prioritising daughter Malti’s anonymity

During a podcast conversation, Priyanka explained that as Malti grows older, she wants her to have as much normalcy and anonymity as possible. Recently, when Priyanka joined Amanda Hirsch’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, she revealed why she and Nick Jonas are prioritising their daughter Malti’s anonymity as she grows older.

Priyanka Chopra doesn’t want daughter to be forced into the spotlight

Actor Priyanka said that since she chose a public life herself, she doesn’t want her daughter to be forced into the spotlight and would rather let her decide in the future whether she wants to be in the public eye.

When a stranger followed Malti home from school

Our desi girl also revealed a concerning incident where a stranger followed Malti home from school while recording her, which made the family more cautious. Because of such experiences, Priyanka and Nick have hired security and are careful about protecting their daughter’s privacy when they go out.

Priyanka Chopra explained that their security measures are mainly to protect their child’s privacy. She said, “When we have security out and about, it’s just … to not be recorded without consent because a lot of that happens… I’ve always been of the opinion that I kind of chose a public life… (When) it comes to children, that’s … terrain we are all learning in the last like 10 to 20 years what that is gonna be like in the next 10 years, 15 years for them. So I think a little bit of grace is required for everyone, but also certain awareness of safety and what that means.”

Priyanka added that she wants Malti to grow up feeling safe and trusting of people, while still having the freedom to choose how much of her life she shares with the public.

Priyanka Chopra married singer Nick Jonas in 2018, and the couple became parents in 2022 when they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.

On the work front

The Bluff marked Priyanka Chopra’s most recent on-screen appearance in the pirate action-adventure genre. The actor is now set to return to Indian cinema with Varanasi, which is a high-budget Indian action-adventure film directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The film stars Priyanka along with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles and is reportedly being made on a massive budget of around Rs 1,300 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever produced. Currently under production, the film is expected to hit theatres in April 2027. Priyanka will also be seen in the second season of the web series Citadel.