‘I can’t romance Alia Bhatt’: Sanjay Dutt on embracing his age, working with Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Sanjay Dutt said that he believes in moving with the times, and embracing his age. Unlike many of his contemporaries, the actor is no longer paired opposite significantly younger female co-stars, and he said that if he were, it would look jarring on screen.

“I can’t romance Alia Bhatt,” Sanjay said in an interview with GoodTimes, on the sidelines of the release of his upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2, which will arrive in theatres next week. Sanjay plays the villainous Adheera in the film, a sequel to the 2018 hit, starring Yash.

“You have to come to terms with it,” the actor said, about embracing his age. “You’ve got to move on.” Sanjay has, however, appeared in two films that also featured Alia–Kalank and Sadak 2–although he wasn’t paired opposite her in either film. He said that he admires the younger generation of actors, like Alia and her partner Ranbir Kapoor, with whom he’ll soon be seen in Shamshera. “They’re very hard-working, focussed kids. They’re there. It feels nice to see them and to work with them.” he said.

Sanjay Dutt debuted in Hindi cinema with 1981 film Rocky and later headlined films such as Vidhaata, Imaandaar, Jeete Hain Shaan Se, Ilaaka, Taaqatwar and Thaanedar. His career touched new highs with the Munna Bhai films.

The actor told PTI that KGF: Chapter 2 was “the first ever offer that came from the South”. “I don’t know why (I was never approached before)… I believe there is no segmentation today as the whole industry is one big family, which is a good thing for Indian cinema. We now represent the Indian film industry.”