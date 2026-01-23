‘I can’t even make a ‘H’ of a film like Haider now’: Vishal Bhardwaj says OTT platforms have disturbed earlier balance

Vishal Bhardwaj, celebrated for his Shakespearean trilogy, has consistently created films that have grown in stature over time to become cultural touchstones of contemporary Indian cinema. Maqbool is known for its hard-hitting existential narrative, Omkara for its inventive storytelling, and Haider for its political daring. However, at the trailer launch of his upcoming film O’Romeo, Vishal candidly admitted that in today’s cinematic landscape, he could not make a film like Haider.

When asked how the last decade has dramatically changed the Hindi film industry, especially through the lens of corporate involvement, Bhardwaj responded: “I think it was fine when corporates were there. But now, ever since the OTT platforms came in, even that balance has started to be lost. It’s not that I ever had a problem with corporates, in fact, I made Haider in 2014, but I don’t think I can even make a ‘H’ of a film like Haider in today’s time. I have never had any issues with corporates.”