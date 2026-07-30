‘I believed him’: Suneel Darshan on why he worked with Nadeem amid Gulshan Kumar murder case

When T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar was shot dead in 1997, music composer Nadeem Saifi—one half of the popular composer duo Nadeem-Shravan—emerged as a prime suspect in the murder case. The Mumbai Police accused Nadeem of being a co-conspirator and one of the masterminds behind the assassination. Soon after, Nadeem travelled to London and did not return to India. While the allegations significantly affected his career, he continued composing music for films such as Dhadkan and Kasoor.

One of his closest collaborators during this period was filmmaker Suneel Darshan, who agreed to work with Nadeem after he assured him that he had no involvement in Gulshan Kumar’s murder. Nadeem was accused of paying Rs 25 lakh to the assailants who killed Gulshan.

Speaking to Hindi Rush, Suneel recalled meeting Nadeem in London. “Nadeem’s music was such that the whole world would go crazy listening to it. Once, when I visited London, I met Nadeem. He reminded me that I had promised to sign him for my new film. At that time, he was in dire need of work. I told him that we could consider it, but I would first have to check whether it was possible,” the filmmaker said.

Suneel said he looked into the matter and sought clarity from the police before deciding to collaborate with the composer.

“I researched the matter and asked the police whether he could work. The commissioner of police then told me that there was no control over creativity. Around that time, Nadeem had welcomed a child. He placed his hand on the child’s head and said, ‘I wouldn’t make false promises over my son. He is my only child.’ He told me that he was not involved in the murder. After that, I believed him,” Suneel Darshan said.

He added that he signed Nadeem Saifi for Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love soon after. “The experience of working with him was extremely unique. He is a work maniac. We finalised seven songs in a single day. Just for the sake of it, we held a meeting for the eighth song the next day. It was such a pleasure working with him.”

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The filmmaker went on to collaborate with Nadeem on films like Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya, Jeevansathi, Barsaat, Andaaz and Dosti: Friends Forever.

Nadeem Saifi’s legal battle in the UK

Nadeem Saifi was reportedly holidaying in the UK in 1997 when Gulshan Kumar was shot dead by assailants outside a temple in suburban Mumbai. He subsequently became a prime suspect in the murder case. After the Mumbai Police accused him of being part of the conspiracy, Indian authorities sought his extradition from the UK. Nadeem’s legal team maintained that the evidence presented against him was flawed. Following a prolonged legal battle, a UK court rejected India’s extradition request. The court observed that “the accusation of murder and conspiracy made against this applicant is not made in good faith and in the interests of justice.”

Bombay High Court upheld Abdul Rauf Merchant’s conviction

In 2021, the Bombay High Court upheld the conviction of Abdul Rauf Merchant, an aide of gangster Dawood Ibrahim, in Gulshan Kumar’s murder case. Rauf had been sentenced to life imprisonment in 2002 for his role in the 1997 killing. A division bench of Justices Sadhana S. Jadhav and Nitin R. Borkar delivered the verdict while hearing appeals filed by Rauf and the Maharashtra government. Taking note of Rauf’s criminal antecedents, the court also ruled that he would not be entitled to remission.

In the 69-page judgment by Justice Jadhav, the court observed that the assailants had no personal animosity or grudge against Gulshan and had allegedly carried out the murder after being hired by Nadeem Saifi and Abu Salem over a personal vendetta.

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The court described the killing as a “cold-blooded murder” and observed that unwarranted acquittals could send the wrong message to society and pose a threat to law and order. It also noted that eyewitnesses had identified the men who killed the music moghul in broad daylight.

Nadeem Saifi continues to deny involvement

Nadeem Saifi, who is currently based in Dubai, has consistently maintained that he had no involvement in Gulshan Kumar’s murder. Speaking to the BBC in 2016, Nadeem said, “Sixteen years patiently I have borne itna zulm [this oppression]. My children have always seen me crying, and for what? For a crime I have not committed. For a crime I have never even thought about.”

In an interview with PTI in 2017, he said, “The charges that were put on me were wrong, and I also won the case. I really want to return to India, as it is in my heart. But they should call me back with respect. I am a pure Indian, and I love India.”