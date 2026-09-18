‘I am strong, but it still hits you’: Karishma Tanna on dealing with postpartum depression

Actor Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera welcomed their first child, son Ved, in July. In a recent interview, Karishma opened up about her experience of motherhood and spoke about postpartum depression, stressing that it is “real” and revealing that she had prepared herself for the possibility.

In a conversation with The Times of India, Karishma, who had earlier revealed that maternal instincts did not come naturally to her, said her perspective changed after welcoming Ved. Calling the experience “amazing,” she recalled feeling an immediate sense of responsibility and emotional connection after giving birth, as though the baby was a part of her own body. “Motherhood is not easy, but it’s beautiful,” she said.