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‘I am strong, but it still hits you’: Karishma Tanna on dealing with postpartum depression
In a recent interview, Karishma Tanna opened up about her experience of motherhood and spoke about postpartum depression, stressing that it is “real” and revealing that she had prepared herself for the possibility.
Actor Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera welcomed their first child, son Ved, in July. In a recent interview, Karishma opened up about her experience of motherhood and spoke about postpartum depression, stressing that it is “real” and revealing that she had prepared herself for the possibility.
In a conversation with The Times of India, Karishma, who had earlier revealed that maternal instincts did not come naturally to her, said her perspective changed after welcoming Ved. Calling the experience “amazing,” she recalled feeling an immediate sense of responsibility and emotional connection after giving birth, as though the baby was a part of her own body. “Motherhood is not easy, but it’s beautiful,” she said.
The actor added that motherhood had given her a new understanding of strength. Praising women for the strength it takes to give birth, Karishma said, “If you can survive this and if you can do this, trust me, you have the superpower.”
Karishma Tanna said she did not remain in denial about the emotional lows that can accompany the postpartum period and had mentally prepared herself for them rather than feeling guilty. “It is real, and I am strong. However, after all this, it still hits you, and it is not in your control. You still have to go through it,” she said.
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The Scoop actor also shared advice for new mothers: “You can’t judge yourself and put yourself on that guilt trip. Whatever you’re doing, it’s just perfect for you and your baby. A happy mother leads to a happy child.” Karishma further spoke about the strength motherhood demands, from caring for a baby while recovering from childbirth to navigating a range of emotions and hormonal changes. Recalling how her emotions could shift from happiness to extreme lows within seconds, she described the experience as “unimaginable”. “There are times when you find yourself crying over every little thing, and yet you keep going,” she said.
Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in Mumbai on July 29. Announcing his birth in a social media post, the couple wrote, “Born on the sacred day of Guru Purnima. Our greatest blessing is here. Welcome to our world, little one.” A few days later, they revealed their son’s name, Ved Tanna Bangera, in another post.
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