‘I am sorry’: Akshay Kumar addresses backlash over his ‘fake moustache’ in Samrat Prithviraj

Back in 2022, Akshay Kumar headlined the highly anticipated period actioner Samrat Prithviraj, portraying the legendary king Prithviraj Chauhan of the Chahamana dynasty. The film generated significant buzz ahead of its release and marked Akshay’s reunion with Yash Raj Films. However, despite the expectations, it performed poorly at the box office and drew widespread criticism, particularly directed at Akshay’s portrayal of the iconic ruler. One of the major criticisms was that he did not convincingly resemble Prithviraj Chauhan, with viewers pointing to his physique, body language, and especially the use of what many felt was an unconvincing fake moustache.

‘I am sorry’

Now, four years later, Akshay Kumar has addressed these criticisms in an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, clarifying that it was not a matter of unwillingness to grow facial hair. He said, “See, I’m working on lots of things, lots of films and lots of looks. Like right now, I have this beard. I took around six weeks to grow it, and during those six weeks I didn’t work. So it’s not like that.”