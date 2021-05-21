‘I am so lost, can’t figure out who to trust’: Babil shares Irrfan Khan’s rare photo, pens emotional post

May 21, 2021 12:59:28 pm
Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, took to social media and remembered his “baba” in an emotional post. Sharing a rare picture of Irrfan Khan on Instagram, Babil wrote, “Hey man, I am so lost. I can’t figure out who to trust. I doubt my self, you know? I’m insecure, I’m frightened by the prospect of a godless world. My mind is in war with my gut, I am hopelessly falling In love with attention, I am hopelessly heartbroken that it’s all for nothing.”
Babil made his Bollywood plans public last year. Babil, who has studied filmmaking in London, often shares pictures and anecdotes about his late father teaching him valuable life lessons and about the craft of cinema.
Babil recently accepted a posthumous award for his father at a Bollywood awards event. He had said on the occasion, “I’m really so grateful that you all have accepted me with open arms, you’ll gave me so much warmth and so much love, and all I want to say is that you and I’ll make this journey together. And, we’ll take Indian cinema to newer heights. I promise you that, I promise you!”
Babil is all set to make his acting debut with Netflix’s Qala. An Anvitaa Dutt directorial, the film also stars Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee.
