‘I am Shah Rukh Khan because of Salim Khan’: SRK recalls eating meals at Salman Khan’s house during struggle days
Over his long and illustrious career, Salim Khan has helped and mentored many prominent faces in the Hindi film industry, including Shah Rukh Khan.
Salim Khan, father of Salman Khan and a legendary screenwriter, was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday. He was reportedly put on a ventilator after suffering a minimal brain haemorrhage. As his health deteriorated, several Bollywood celebrities visited the hospital to extend their support to the Khan family. Over his long and illustrious career, Salim Khan has helped and mentored many prominent faces in the Hindi film industry, including Shah Rukh Khan.
Had meals at Salman-Salim Khan’s place as a struggling actor: SRK
During an old interaction with IANS in 2018, Shah Rukh Khan spoke at length about Salim Khan’s generosity and revealed how the veteran screenwriter and his family supported him when he was still a struggling actor. Recalling his early days in Mumbai, Shah Rukh said, “The first time I came to Mumbai as a struggling actor, I had my meals at Salman’s place where Salim Khan ji supported me a lot. It is because of them I have become ‘Shah Rukh Khan’.”
‘Salman’s Galaxy house was always open, had no locks’
Not just Shah Rukh Khan, several members of the film fraternity have spoken over the years about Salim Khan and his family’s warmth and generosity. The Khan household has often been described as one with an open-door culture, where anyone in need of help, food, or guidance from the industry was welcomed without hesitation.
In an old interaction with Instant Bollywood, Sooraj Pancholi recalled how Salim Khan’s home at Galaxy Apartments would remain open at all times, without locks, allowing anyone to walk in freely and share a meal. He shared, “Their Galaxy house was always open. Anyone who wanted to come, could come. No lock, always open. You could just push it anytime and walk right in. Whenever you wanted. You could open their fridge and eat whatever you want. I didn’t do that, of course. You want their protein shake to drink? You want their vitamins or heat up their leftover biryani? No one’s gonna say no.”
Why Salman never left Galaxy apartment
For the unversed, Salim Khan lives with his two wives, Salma Khan and Helen, along with his sons Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Arbaaz Khan, and their respective families at Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai. The entire Khan family stays together in the same building. It is widely reported that Salman Khan continues to live in a small one-bedroom flat in the building despite being one of the biggest superstars in the country.
In an old interaction, Salman Khan had explained the reason for choosing to stay at Galaxy Apartments instead of moving into a larger, more lavish bungalow. “I love staying at my flat in Bandra over a big, luxurious bungalow because my parents live in the flat above mine. Ever since I was a child I have taken the same left turn or right turn and I would not have it any other way,” he had said.
