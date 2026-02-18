‘I am Shah Rukh Khan because of Salim Khan’: SRK recalls eating meals at Salman Khan’s house during struggle days

Salim Khan, father of Salman Khan and a legendary screenwriter, was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday. He was reportedly put on a ventilator after suffering a minimal brain haemorrhage. As his health deteriorated, several Bollywood celebrities visited the hospital to extend their support to the Khan family. Over his long and illustrious career, Salim Khan has helped and mentored many prominent faces in the Hindi film industry, including Shah Rukh Khan.

Had meals at Salman-Salim Khan’s place as a struggling actor: SRK

During an old interaction with IANS in 2018, Shah Rukh Khan spoke at length about Salim Khan’s generosity and revealed how the veteran screenwriter and his family supported him when he was still a struggling actor. Recalling his early days in Mumbai, Shah Rukh said, “The first time I came to Mumbai as a struggling actor, I had my meals at Salman’s place where Salim Khan ji supported me a lot. It is because of them I have become ‘Shah Rukh Khan’.”