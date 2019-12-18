I want to be responsible with my words: Varun Dhawan on sharing opinion about CAA and police action

Varun Dhawan will be seen next in Street Dancer 3D. Varun Dhawan will be seen next in Street Dancer 3D.

Actor Varun Dhawan says while he condemns any kind of “force” against peaceful protesters, he wants to be careful while sharing his opinion about the law and order situation of the country.

At the trailer launch of his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D on Wednesday, the actor was asked about the silence of many in the Hindi film industry regarding Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the police action against protesting students of Jamia Milia University.

Varun Dhawan asserted he didn’t operate out of fear. The actor also said instead of speaking his mind on Twitter, he would rather set an example of being a responsible citizen.

“It’s a person to person thing. It is not about fear. I am not scared of anyone because I love my country. I love all my countrymen. I am feeling the safest in this room. Who’s going to touch me? My thing is, speaking out today has become a social media thing. If you didn’t tweet, you are wrong. But what will happen by tweeting? Is the entire country on Twitter? No. So what I feel personally, I can have those conversations in my living room with my parents and friends,” Dhawan said.

He added, “I think the best way for all of us to make a difference is by how you live your life, how are you when you work and who are your friends. I never discriminate. So that’s me setting an example.”

Another scribe informed Varun Dhawan that many of his peers, including actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and writer-director Reema Kagti, were not only making themselves heard but are also willing to take to the streets with students tomorrow in Mumbai to protest against CAA and police action.

When asked if he would join them, the actor said he would refrain from making any comments at the moment because he needed to be “100 per cent aware” of what is transpiring in the country.

“See honestly what’s happening in the country is being reported. The reason why I don’t want to comment on what’s happening is because there are four or five versions floating. We are sitting here in Mumbai. Right now, something else is happening in other parts of the country. It’s wrong of us to comment about what’s happening over there until we don’t see that. We need to be 100 per cent aware of what’s happening,” Varun said.

When pointed out that there are videos showing Delhi Police attacking students, the Sui Dhaaga actor said, “Any kind of force used against peaceful protesters is wrong. There are two sides to it. Right now it’s such a sensitive matter, that it’s easy to speak and slam someone. When you are a public personality, people, including kids, follow you. Once the situation has been studied, I will give my viewpoint.”

“I am not pro or against someone. I am not holding back out of fear. I am not afraid of anyone. I am just trying to be responsible in what I say because I don’t want to instigate someone wrongly. That’s the only reason,” Varun Dhawan concluded.

