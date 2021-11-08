‘I am not on any dating app’: Lara Dutta reacts to rumours and memes, watch video

Bollywood actor Lara Dutta on Monday took to her Instagram handle to post a video dismissing rumours doing the rounds that she is on a dating app. Stating that her feed has been buzzing with memes and messages about the particular news, Lara laughed it off and called it “absolutely crazy”.

Lara posted the video with the caption, “Dating site???? Me???!!!! Truth or myth?!!” In the clip, she says, “Since yesterday, my feed has been absolutely flooded with some memes and some messages. They have been telling me that I have a profile on some kind of a dating app. So, it’s been absolutely crazy. I have been going nuts since yesterday, trying to answer people one by one and tell them what the truth really is. So, I thought it is better to just go online and clarify it with you right here right now that I am not on any dating app, have never been on one and am not on any right now either.”

The actor added that she isn’t against such apps. “Not that I have anything against dating apps. I think it is an absolutely fantastic way for people to actually connect and meet each other. I am personally not on a dating app at the moment. So, for all the memes that are doing the rounds out there, am very amused to see most of them but there’s not much truth in there. I do very few Insta lives so it’s really fun to connect with you all of you, who are here today. But if you do hear this, please know that all the memes that are doing the rounds that am on some dating app, am not on any dating app guys.”

A screenshot of Lara Dutta’s fake profile on a dating app. A screenshot of Lara Dutta’s fake profile on a dating app.

Towards the end, Lara Dutta also teased her fans about a “really exciting news” which she promised she’ll be sharing later in the day.

Reacting to Lara’s video on Monday, Soha Ali Khan wrote, “Hahahahahahaha!!! I want to see this profile!!”

The fake Lara Dutta profile created on a particular dating app reads, “Ain’t no time for hiccups when you’re down for hookups.”.

Lara was last seen playing the role of Indira Gandhi in Akshay Kumar-starrer BellBottom. She made her digital debut with Disney Plus Hotstar’s Hundred last year.