I am a huge fan of Rajinikanth: Salman Khan

Salman Khan recently promoted Dabangg 3 in Chennai. Salman Khan recently promoted Dabangg 3 in Chennai.

Team Dabangg 3 was recently in Chennai to promote their film, which is releasing this Friday. Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 (that will also release in Tamil) stars Salman Khan, Kichcha Sudeepa and Sonakshi Sinha among others.

Addressing the press, Salman Khan said he shared a deep bond with Chennai even before he became an established actor. “When I came to Madras for an advertisement shoot back then, I visited Fisherman’s Cove. Later, I remember shooting for Revathy’s Phir Milenge here for about a month,” he said.

Khan added he used to party in Chennai. “Of course, this city has the best food,” the actor said.

The Bollywood superstar shared, “I watch Tamil films. In fact, a couple of films from here were remade, and they turned out to be my biggest breakthroughs – Vikram’s Sethu and Vijay’s Pokkiri. Above all, I am a huge fan of Superstar Rajinikanth sir. When the audio launch of 2.0 happened in Mumbai, I simply walked into the event. Rajini sir was shocked because I wasn’t invited in the first place!”

Salman Khan also spoke about the reach of pan-Indian films. “Bollywood is extremely happy with the way south Indian films perform there. Be it Baahubali or KGF, they have been received with warmth and love everywhere. Likewise, we request you all to come and watch our Dabangg 3,” he said.

Speaking about Dabangg 3 director Prabhudheva, Khan added, “He is a man of few words, but a master blaster when it comes to filmmaking and dance. I am sure Dabangg 3 will be a fun film. It works more like a prequel to the first part, where you get the actual story behind the birth of Chulbul Pandey. There is a lot of emotional sequences in store and today we miss Vinod Khanna sir’s presence with us. We made his brother perform my father’s role in this film. We felt like Vinod sir is still alive through him.”

Distributor Kotapadi J Rajesh of KJR Studios said that Dabangg 3 would be on par with a Tamil film. “It will have all the necessary commercial elements and will be the first-ever Hindi movie to grab maximum screens in Tamil Nadu!”

Saiee Manjrekar, who was also present at the promotional event, remarked, “Dabangg 3 will definitely be liked by all,” adding, she “would be willing to take up more Tamil films if they come by” her way.

Director Prabhudheva added, “Dabangg 3 will attract the regional audience. We decided that the film will be released in four languages even before the shooting was commenced.”

Kichcha Sudeepa said he was glad to be directed by Prabhudheva instead of being choreographed. “As for Salman Bhai, nobody can beat him when it comes to fitness as he works out like a beast when he is at the gym!”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd