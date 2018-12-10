Husn Parcham song teaser: Katrina Kaif is all set to steal your heart

After “Mere Naam Tu” and “Issaqbaazi”, the makers of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Zero will soon set your screens on fire with the track “Husn Parcham” which introduces Katrina Kaif’s character Babita Kumari. The song gives a glimpse of Babita’s glamorous world.

Advertising

The song features Katrina in a different avatar. Sporting curls for the first time on screen, the actor has already grabbed eyeballs with her looks. We are sure that Katrina, who is touted to be one of the best dancers in Bollywood, will nail the song once again.

“Husn Parcham” is Katrina’s second dance song this year. Earlier, she was seen in “Suraiyya” from Thugs of Hindostan, which was choreographed by Prabhudheva.

Sharing the teaser on his Twitter handle, Shah Rukh announced that the song will release on December 12. He wrote, “Poore desh mein chakka jaam lag jayega Jab Babita Kumari ka #HusnParcham lehrayega. Stay tuned for the most sizzling song of the year releasing on December 12th!”

Bosco Martis, who choreographed the song, took to social media to share, “We @Bosco_Caesar15 are proud to be a Part of this spectacle ❤”.

Advertising

While Shah Rukh Khan will play the vertically challenged Bauua in Zero, Katrina Kaif will be seen as a Bollywood superstar (Babita Kumari). Anushka Sharma plays Aafia in the Aanand L. Rai directorial.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions, Zero will release on December 21.