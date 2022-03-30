Hurdang trailer: IAS aspirant Sunny Kaushal leads fight against caste-based reservation, brother Vicky Kaushal shares reaction

Sunny Kaushal on Wednesday shared the trailer of his upcoming film Hurdang. As the trailer begins, we assume that Hurdang is a love story involving Sunny’s Daddu Thakur and Nushrratt Bharuccha’s character Jhulan. As the video progresses, we realise that the film is much more than what the first few minutes of the trailer suggested. Daddu, an aggressive IAS aspirant, is informed of caste-based reservation in educational institutions, and it irks him. Sunny then joins Vijay Varma’s Loha Singh and takes on the commission. Will he be successful? That remains to be seen.

Hurdang, which promises to be an intense film, is set in Allahabad of the ‘90s. The T-Series production is helmed and written by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.

Sunny Kaushal’s brother Vicky Kaushal shared the trailer of Hurdang on his Instagram account and wrote, “‘HURDANG’ machaane aa rahe hain! So proud of you @sunsunnykhez,” he wrote as the caption.

The trailer also received an overwhelming response from Sunny’s friends and fans. “Looking good Brother… All the best,” Shashank Khaitan wrote in the comments section. “This movie is going to show the reality of Indian education system,” a fan wrote. Another comment read, “Thanks for portraying the feelings of every student sunny kaushal cant wait for the picture and ofc change should come in our laws I think atleast by watching this film change will come!”

Hurdang is set to release on April 8