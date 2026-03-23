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Dhurandhar 2: Pinda, Jaskirat Singh’s childhood friend, was inspired a real-life gangster; how Aditya Dhar weaved in a chilling detail
Harwinder Singh Sandhu, best known for his roles in Amar Singh Chamkila and Gold, plays Pinda, the childhood friend of Ranveer Singh's Jaskirat Singh, in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.
The final chapter of Aditya Dhar’s 2025 blockbuster period spy thriller Dhurandhar was titled “Et tu, Brutus?”, quoted from William Shakespeare’s seminal play Julius Caeser, in which the king gets betrayed by his most loyal subordinate, Brutus. Similarly, one of the most trusted aides of Rahman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna), Hamza (Ranveer Singh), stabs him in the back and kills him. He’s actually Indian spy Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who’s infiltrated Pakistan’s terror network to avenge the many acts of terrorism conducted on Indian soil.
Spoiler Alert
Et tu, Pinda?
However, in the sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, it’s shown that Singh has had to face betrayals of his own. Enter Pinda, Singh’s childhood friend and brother-in-law, who almost exposes Hamza’s true identity. Pinda aka Gurbaaz Singh bumps into Hamza at a celebration attended by the who’s who of Pakistan, including SP Chaudhary Aslam (Sanjay Dutt). Pinda’s father was involved in drug trade and he joined the same trade, graduating to running drugs between India and Pakistan and becoming a drug addict himself.
In Pakistan to buy drugs, Pinda recognizes Hamza as his childhood friend and brother-in-law Jaskirat, they enter into a major brawl in the washroom. Despite Pinda drugging Hamza before the fight, the latter gets the edge and ends up killing his childhood friend. In order to suppress the truth of his identity from coming out, the official reason behind Pinda’s death is declared to be drug overdose.
Pinda based on a real-life terrorist
Though Dhar has maintained that the story of the Dhurandhar franchise is fictional, he’s taken several creative liberties to ground the saga in real life, using historical events like demonetization, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the 1999 Kandahar hijack, and the 2001 Parliament attacks among others. Several characters in the film are inspired by real-life personas, including Pinda, who’s based on the real-life terrorist called Rinda.
Harwinder Singh Sandhu, better known as Rinda, was born in the Sarhali village in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. A gangster who resided in Lahore, Pakistan for years, he became a militant who worked for the terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International. Infamous for crimes as heinous as murder, attempted murder, contract killing, robbery, and extortion in cities across Punjab, Maharashtra, Haryana, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, Rinda developed terror links with Pakistan when he got involved in smuggling of arms, ammunition, militant hardware, and drugs. Interestingly, like the character he inspired in Dhurandhar 2, Rinda was declared dead in 2022 as a result of drug overdose.
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Meet the actor who plays Pinda
Pinda is essayed by actor Udaybir Sandhu in Dhurandhar 2. A hockey player himself, the actor is best known for playing hockey player Devang Chaturvedi in Reema Kagti’s 2018 period sports drama Gold. He also played Jatinder Singh Jinda, the mentor of Diljit Dosanjh’s titular character in Imtiaz Ali’s 2024 Netflix India period musical Amar Singh Chamkila. The character was inspired by real-life folk singer Surinder Shinda His last onscreen appearance before Dhurandhar was as Jagveer Sandhu in Amarjit Singh Saron’s Punjabi romantic comedy Ikk Kudi last year.
This article discusses fictional depictions of addiction and historical criminal activities for entertainment and educational purposes. While the narrative is inspired by real-world events, the portrayals of drug use and violence are dramatized and should not be interpreted as an endorsement of such behaviors. Readers are encouraged to view these themes within their creative and historical context.