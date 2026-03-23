Dhurandhar 2: Pinda, Jaskirat Singh’s childhood friend, was inspired a real-life gangster; how Aditya Dhar weaved in a chilling detail

The final chapter of Aditya Dhar’s 2025 blockbuster period spy thriller Dhurandhar was titled “Et tu, Brutus?”, quoted from William Shakespeare’s seminal play Julius Caeser, in which the king gets betrayed by his most loyal subordinate, Brutus. Similarly, one of the most trusted aides of Rahman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna), Hamza (Ranveer Singh), stabs him in the back and kills him. He’s actually Indian spy Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who’s infiltrated Pakistan’s terror network to avenge the many acts of terrorism conducted on Indian soil.

Spoiler Alert

Et tu, Pinda?

However, in the sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, it’s shown that Singh has had to face betrayals of his own. Enter Pinda, Singh’s childhood friend and brother-in-law, who almost exposes Hamza’s true identity. Pinda aka Gurbaaz Singh bumps into Hamza at a celebration attended by the who’s who of Pakistan, including SP Chaudhary Aslam (Sanjay Dutt). Pinda’s father was involved in drug trade and he joined the same trade, graduating to running drugs between India and Pakistan and becoming a drug addict himself.