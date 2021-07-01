Hungama 2 trailer: Shilpa Shetty’s Chura Ke Dil Mera reprise is the highlight of this comedy of errors

Disney Plus-Hotstar just released the trailer of Hungama 2, the sequel to the 2003 film. The drama-comedy, starring Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan, Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Ashutosh Rana, has been directed by Priyadarshan.

The film promises to be a wild and chaotic ride, with makers calling it ‘double the fun’, filled with laughs, comical misunderstandings and an irate husband as the characters get into innumerable scrapes and an unexpected pregnancy. The icing on the cake is Shilpa dancing to Chura Ke Dil Mera, a reprise of the original from her film Main Khiladi, Tu Anari.

Hungama 2 , which marks Shilpa’s comeback to Bollywood after 13 years, will release on July 23, on Disney Plus- Hotstar. Yesterday, Shilpa also shared the first poster of the film along with the announcement of the release date. She wrote, “Can’t keep calm, kyunki ab hoga Hungama! #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #Hungama2 trailer coming out on July 1st on Disney+ Hotstar VIP! You don’t want to miss this!”

Hungama 2 also marks Priyadarshan’s return to Bollywood after seven years.