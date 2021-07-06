Hungama 2 song Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0: Shilpa Shetty tries to recreate magic with Meezaan Jafri, misses Akshay Kumar

“Chura Ke Dil Mera” remains iconic to the day and is one of the most popular romantic numbers of the 90s. Given its popularity, recreating it is fraught with risk. The saving grace, however, for the makers of Hungama 2 is that the new version also stars Shilpa Shetty in front of the camera. But, even if both the original and new versions belong to the actor, does she succeed in weaving the same magic as her Main Khiladi Tu Anari number with Akshay Kumar?

Titled “Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0”, the recreated song has Shilpa shaking a leg with Meezaan Jafri. Son of seasoned actor Jaaved Jaaferi and grandson of legendary star Jagdeep, Meezaan made his Bollywood debut in 2019 with Malaal.

“Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0” is has been remade as a party number with a lot more dance moves as compared to the original which is primarily a romantic number. Meezaan is in full form and projecting his father’s dancing genes. He is trying to woo Shilpa, who plays Paresh Rawal’s onscreen wife.

The song is categorised with the original hook steps and tune that will force the audience to reminiscence the yesteryear earworm from 1994 action-comedy, Main Khiladi Tu Anari. So much so, that the makers even have kept Shilpa’s costume quite similar to her animal print dress from “Chura Ke Dil Mera.”

Shilpa shared the song video on her social media handles, and also mentioned that her original co-star Akshay Kumar was missed in the new version. She also called it an ode to late choreographer Saroj Khan, who died last year, and was the one who made her dance in Main Khiladi Tu Anari.

Shilpa’s tweet read, “Here it is, OLD wine in a NEW Bottle Woman dancing. Missed the OG @akshaykumar, but #Filhaal, it’s time to steal @MeezaanJ’s heart Winking faceRed heart. #ChuraKeDilMera 2.0 song is out now! An ode from all of us to late #SarojKhan ji…”

Hungama 2 also marks Priyadarshan’s return as a director after his last Hindi film Rangrezz (2013). It is a remake of his 1994 Malayalam film Minnaram. According to Hungama 2’s trailer which released recently, Priyadarshan is trying to give us a comedy of errors at par with its first film, Hungama (2003).

Hungama 2 is touted to be the ‘spiritual successor’ of Hungama, and also stars Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav, Ashutosh Rana, Johny Lever, Tiku Talsania, Manoj Joshi, and others.

The rom-com will have a digital premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 23.