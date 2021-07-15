Hungama 2 song Chinta Na Kar: Meezaan Jafri romances Pranitha Subhash in a typical Bollywood number

The second song from Hungama 2 titled “Chinta Na Kar” dropped on Thursday and it has all the elements that make a typical Bollywood masala track. Featuring actors Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash, the song is giving us absolute 90s vibes, from its dance to music to lyrics.

From the mountains of Manali, the song takes us under a rainfall setup in a studio. The lyrics are not anything extraordinary, while music has Anu Malik written all over it. While Meezaan’s chiseled body is on full display, Pranitha tries her best to ooze sensuality. Their chemistry does look promising in the romantic track.

In fact, one of the segments remind us of Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer song “Gale Lag Ja” from De Dana Dan, with a nod to “Tip Tip Barsa Paani” too. “Chinta Na Kar” has been composed by Anu Malik and sung by Nakash Aziz and Neeti Mohan.

Hungama 2 is the second part of Priyadarshan’s 2003 hit film Hungama. The only connecting link between both the movies is the director along with Paresh Rawal. Actors like Meezaan Jafri, Pranitha Subhash, Shilpa Shetty, and Ashutosh Rana have now joined the cast.

Hungama 2’s first song “Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0” released earlier this month and went onto grab attention for its recreation of Shilpa Shetty‘s original from Main Khiladi Tu Anari. The song had Shilpa and Meezan romancing to the beats.

Hungama 2 will have a digital premiere on July 23, on Disney Plus Hotstar.