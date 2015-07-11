Follow Us:
‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ changed my life: Varun Dhawan

Actor Varun Dhawan, whose 2014 romantic-comedy “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania” completed a year since its release on Saturday, says the film has changed his life.

By: Indo-Asian News Service | Mumbai | Published: July 11, 2015 3:47:05 pm
Varun Dhawan, who starred opposite Alia Bhatt in "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania", took to Twitter to thank producer Karan Johar and director Shashank Khaitan for giving him a chance.
The 28-year-old, who starred opposite Alia Bhatt in the film, took to Twitter to thank producer Karan Johar and director Shashank Khaitan for giving him a chance.

“#1YearOfHSKD has to be the film that actually changed my life. I’m lucky I got to work with such talented people and thank you @karanjohar,” Varun tweeted.

“thank you @ShashankKhaitan for working with me and teaching me so much and @aliaa08 you know why your special thanks man,” he further added.

Not only Varun, but Alia and Karan also got nostalgic over the film’s one year completion.

“Aaaah #1yearofHSKD alreadyyyy!!! Thank you Mr @ShashankKhaitan for creating Humpty and Kavya..AND for giving me Samjhawan @Varun_dvn,” Alia tweeted.

Karan posted: #1YearOfHSKD …super special love story…. A true #saturdaysaturday memory!

“Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania” was Alia and Varun’s second film together after the duo made their Bollywood debut with Karan’s “Student of the Year”.

