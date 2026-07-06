‘Most heroes don’t listen to female directors’: Huma Qureshi defends Toxic, backs Yash

The teaser for Yash’s highly-awaited film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups was released recently. Fans are excited to watch the upcoming gangster-action, especially because of its stellar ensemble cast. In a recent interview, Huma Qureshi, who plays the character Elizabeth in Toxic, opened up about the film’s acclaimed director Geetu Mohandas. The actor also shared that the movie will leave everyone ‘shaken’.

During a podcast with The Lallantop, she was asked about her upcoming film Toxic, during an audience interaction session. “I feel like people have seen nothing like Toxic here ever before. So, just wait. All the lead actresses that are there in the film, have performed really well. I am not just talking about myself, I am talking about everyone,” she replied.