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‘Most heroes don’t listen to female directors’: Huma Qureshi defends Toxic, backs Yash
Actor Huma Qureshi opened up about Yash-starrer Toxic, celebrating the cast's collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Geetu Mohandas.
The teaser for Yash’s highly-awaited film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups was released recently. Fans are excited to watch the upcoming gangster-action, especially because of its stellar ensemble cast. In a recent interview, Huma Qureshi, who plays the character Elizabeth in Toxic, opened up about the film’s acclaimed director Geetu Mohandas. The actor also shared that the movie will leave everyone ‘shaken’.
During a podcast with The Lallantop, she was asked about her upcoming film Toxic, during an audience interaction session. “I feel like people have seen nothing like Toxic here ever before. So, just wait. All the lead actresses that are there in the film, have performed really well. I am not just talking about myself, I am talking about everyone,” she replied.
The actor went on to reveal that while it’s difficult to make a film as a female filmmaker, Mohandas has done exceptionally well. “If you are aware about Geetu Mohandas’ work, she is actually an art-house Malayali filmmaker. If you have seen her films before, they all are just amazing. She has also received international acclaim for her movies. So, when she offered this film to me, I was excited about the possibility of a female filmmaker,” she said.
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Huma continued, “It is very difficult to work in this industry, especially in the commercial world, because a lot of actors mostly don’t like taking orders from a female director. The fact that Geetu Mohandas is directing such a big film, casting a superstar like Yash, they have a very healthy collaboration.”
She concluded by stating that Toxic will surely exceed everyone’s expectations. “This film that they have made, it will leave everyone shaken. And if such big actresses are working in it, then there must be something huge happening, right? Just keep some patience and you’ll see,” she expressed.
Yash praised Huma Qureshi
Meanwhile, Yash, who stars with Huma Qureshi in the Kannada-English bilingual film, praised his co-star for her latest movie Baby Do Die Do, which has also been producer by her. Taking to his Instagram stories, he wrote, “There’s a version of success that’s easy. Huma Qureshi chose the harder one,” Yash wrote. Producing isn’t glamorous. It’s late nights over budgets, fighting for a script no one else believed in, carrying the weight when things go wrong. Baby Do Die Do is out today, and she made it happen – as actor and producer. That’s the kind of quiet courage worth admiring. Proud doesn’t even cover it.”
Along with Yash and Huma, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. The film is set to hit the theatres on August 26, this year. It has been produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.
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