Huma Qureshi wraps up Tarla Dalal biopic: ‘Her journey has definitely left an impression on my soul’

Huma Qureshi, who will soon be seen playing the role of India’s first-ever home chef, Tarla Dalal, has wrapped up the biopic’s shooting.

The actor shot for the film for 37 days at a stretch in Mumbai. One of the last things to be shot was Tarla’s wedding sequence.

According to sources, Huma Qureshi has left no stone unturned to effectively capture the spirit of home chef Tarla Dalal. The actor apparently wore dentures for hours on end, so that she would get more comfortable in uttering dialogues whilst wearing them. Huma also studied multiple footage of Dalal to get her mannerisms and pitch just right.

“They say every character you play as an actor leaves an impression on your soul and Tarla Dalal’s journey has definitely left an impression on my soul. It truly holds a special place in my heart. As I wrap the film, I cannot help but think of the quiet strength, love, humour and empathy she had,” Huma said in a statement.

Apart from the Tarla Dalal biopic, Huma also has Double XL, Monica O My Darling and Maharani Season 2 in her kitty.