Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Huma Qureshi weighs in on male actors avoiding two-hero films: ‘Ladkon ko pata nahi ek dusre se kya darr lagta hai’

Huma Qureshi, who will be next seen in SonyLIV’s Maharani 2, weighs in on the conversation around the poor performance of Bollywood movies at the box office and why male actors are insecure about doing two-hero films.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi |
August 17, 2022 3:50:25 pm
Huma Qureshi will be next seen in the second season of SonyLIV show Maharani.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, during his appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 7, talked about male actors not being comfortable doing multi-starrers or even two-hero films. Recently, actor Huma Qureshi, who is set to feature in two heroine films, Pooja Meri Jaan with Mrunal Thakur and Double XL with Sonakshi Sinha, agreed with what Akshay said. She said male actors are “insecure” and fear being outshined by another actor.

“I think women are far more secure than men in this industry clearly,” Huma tells indianexpress.com. The actor says men are in some sort of an impression that they have to maintain their ‘macho’ image which is why they don’t accept they have a problem in doing two-hero films.

She added, “Heroes are far more insecure as they fear another person will outshine them and they wonder who is going to be a bigger star. Ladkon ko pata nahi aapas mein ek dusre se kya darr lagta hai, (I don’t know why are boys so scared of each other). They have to really figure out their thing. Men want to set up this macho image that ‘oh we don’t care, we are so much macho and whatever alpha’ but clearly they seem to have a problem.”

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had shared, without taking any names, that “there are a lot of actors who won’t do a 2-hero or 3-hero project” and he “scratches” his head to figure out why they don’t want to do these films.

Huma Qureshi, who is all set to return as Rani Bharti in the second season of SonyLIV show Maharani, also weighs in on the debate around Hindi cinema losing its charm amid competition from the south film industry and OTT platforms. She calls the entire debate around the failure of Bollywood releases “rubbish” and says people who are in a rush to write off Bollywood will be the ones who will be hailing it if just two films become a hit.

The actor said, “Everybody is in a rush to write an obituary for Hindi cinema. What is the rush? Hindi cinema has been around for many years, it will outlive all of us. So, let’s not be in a rush to write an obituary. It is like any other industry. We have just come out of a pandemic, and there are many practical realities of that.” Huma adds that not just Hindi cinema, cinema around the world is going through a tough time and “it’s a phase, and it will go away”.

Maharani returns on SonyLIV on August 25. This time around, viewers will get to see a power tussle between CM Rani Bharti (Huma Qureshi) and her husband Bheema Bharti (Sohum Shah) who had to pass on his chair of CM to Rani after being shot in the first season.

Huma Qureshi feels her character Rani has become a part of her DNA and viewers can expect a lot of ‘dhamaka‘ from her character in the new season.

