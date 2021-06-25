Huma Qureshi is excited about Bellbottom, shares quirky star-studded selfie

Actor Huma Qureshi on Thursday night shared a few quirky selfies featuring herself, Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Lara Dutta. The selfie came after the actors attended the screening of their upcoming espionage thriller Bellbottom in Mumbai. The film is set to release in theatres on July 27, 2021.

Sharing the selfies on Instagram, Huma wrote, “Guess the name of the film ??? Wrong answers only !!!”

Her post received quite a few funny responses. Whilr Meezan Jaffrey used a Hera Pheri reference and wrote, “Rajus angels #25dinmepaisadouble,” filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra commented, “Ek ghoda 3 savaar.” Saqib Saleem posted, “Rakshabandhan.”

Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta and Vaani Kapoor re-shared Huma Qureshi’s photos on their Instagram stories. Vaani captioned the photo, “See you at the movies.”

Bellbottom, directed by Ranjit M Tewari and bankrolled by Pooja Entertainment, was previously scheduled to hit the screens on May 28 but got postponed due to the second wave of coronavirus. Earlier this month, Akshay, who plays a RAW agent in Bellbottom, took to social media to announce the film’s new release date. He wrote, “I know you have patiently waited for the release of #Bellbottom. Couldn’t be happier to finally announce the release of our film. Arriving on the big screens worldwide #BellBottomOn27July.”