Huma Qureshi shares heartbroken posts, leaves fans concerned: ‘Stuck in a never-ending world of lies, tired from all this’

Actor Huma Qureshi recently took to her Instagram stories to share a few revealing posts about her state of mind. While the acclaimed actor did not give any context to these Instagram stories, the nature of the posts were pretty personal.

Posting a series of three Instagram stories, Huma mentioned that she has been feeling exhausted of late. One story read, “Stuck in a never-ending world of lies.” While the next story continued the train of thought with a post that read, “Or cheats if you want to call them.” Huma ended her emotional outpouring by concluding with a story that stated the actor is “just tired from all this.” Fans sent her messages of concern and also wondered what could have brought this about.

Since the posts, Huma has not elaborated on what may have caused her to feel in this manner. Meanwhile, she was recently snapped in Khar, dressed in a short red dress. She even took to Instagram to share the photo from one of her spottings.

On the work front, Huma Qureshi will next be seen in the highly anticipated Tamil movie Valimai, which is led by popular actor Ajith Kumar. Apart from this, she also has Netflix Original’s project Monica, O My Darling in the pipeline. The actor has also completed shooting Rajshri Trivedi’s Double XL.

Huma Qureshi was last seen in the Akshay Kumar period movie BellBottom, directed by Ranjit M Tewari. The film also starred Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and Adil Hussain among others.