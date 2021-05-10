Huma Qureshi set to launch a 100-bed hospital in Delhi to fight pandemic, Zack Snyder lends support

scorecardresearch
Monday, May 10, 2021
By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 10, 2021 10:10:12 pm
huma qureshiHuma Qureshi shared the news on Monday evening. (Photo: Instagram/Huma Qureshi, AP Images)

Actor Huma Qureshi has joined forces with Save the Children — a global childs rights organisation — to help Delhi fight the Covid-19 pandemic. The actor on Monday evening shared that she will be helping the organisation launch a 100-bed hospital with an oxygen plant in the capital.

Her Twitter post read, “I’ve joined hands with @stc_india help Delhi fight the pandemic. We are working to build a temporary hospital facility in Delhi, that will have a 100 beds along with an oxygen plant. Please support us ❤️🙏🏻 #BreathofLife.”

Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi’s collaborator and Army of the Dead director Zack Snyder also requested his fans to donate to the cause. Zack’s post read, “I’ve joined hands with Save The Children to help Delhi fight the pandemic. They are working to build a temporary hospital facility in Delhi with 100 beds along with an oxygen plant. Please support❤️🙏🏻.”

On the work front, Huma Qureshi has Army of the Dead, Valimai, Bell Bottom and the SonyLIV series Maharani in her kitty.

