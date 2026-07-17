‘Not happening’: Rachit Singh on wedding rumours with Baby Do Die Do co-star Huma Qureshi

Are Baby Do Die Do co-stars Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh set to finally tie the knot? Although dating rumours about the two have been swirling for quite some time, neither has confirmed them yet. Meanwhile, the heartfelt note Huma shared for Rachit last month cemented the speculation, with some even going so far as to describe it as her “hard-launching” him as her boyfriend, particularly since he himself used the same term in the post’s comment section on Instagram.

Over the past few months, rumours that the two are planning to get married later this year have been circulating, though without any confirmation. Now, Rachit himself has responded to the speculation, noting that people have been bombarding him with the same question, too. Refuting the rumours, Rachit, who has also been an acting coach for a decade, said that they have no such plans at the moment.

Also Read | ‘I am an actor, not a politician’: Vivek Oberoi reacts to Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike

Rachit Singh reacts to wedding rumours with Huma Qureshi

“Pata nahi kaun, kaha meri marriage kara raha hai! Main soch raha hun apni mummy ka number de dun. Sab log mujhe phone kar ke puch rahe hai (I have no idea who is getting me married, and where! I’m thinking of giving out my mother’s number instead. Everyone is calling me and asking about it). It’s not happening,” he told Hindustan Times during a recent interview.

Although neither of them has confirmed they are dating thus far, Huma and Rachit have never shied away from celebrating each other or making public appearances together. Ahead of the release of Baby Do Die Do, Huma had shared a lengthy post on social media, lauding Rachit and his cinematic journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

How Huma Qureshi ‘hard-launched’ Rachit Singh

“When I first met Rachit, what struck me wasn’t just his talent — it was his patience. His quiet grit. A small-town boy from Banaras, he came to Mumbai carrying the same dream that brings thousands here every year. The difference is that when success didn’t arrive overnight, he didn’t quit. He stayed. He worked. He learned. He evolved,” she wrote.

Huma added, “For over a decade, he has helped other actors find their truth. He coached, mentored and trained performers who went on to become stars. He stood behind the camera, in rehearsal rooms, in workshops, helping others shine while quietly waiting for his own moment. And that’s what I admire most about him. He never stopped believing that his turn would come.”

Must Read | Aamir Khan denies 3 Idiots’ Rancho was inspired by Sonam Wangchuk: ‘Chatur was wrong’

Story continues below this ad

“No shortcuts. No entitlement. Just hard work, consistency and faith in his craft. And now the spotlight finds him. This isn’t an overnight success story. It’s the result of years of showing up when nobody was watching. So welcome… Rachit. You’ve done the hard part already. Now… the stage is yours Siddhu,” she concluded.

Soon, many of their friends from Tinseltown — including Anurag Kashyap, Ayushmann Khurrana, Farah Khan, Geetu Mohandas, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, among others — flooded the comment section with love, further fueling rumours that the two are in a relationship. However, what fortified all the speculations was Rachit’s reaction.

Rachit’s heartfelt response to Huma Qureshi

“Thank you, Humi, for hard-launching me. Hahaha. Reading this made me realise that, wow, I really have been around for a while. Thank you for being my truest supporter. For believing in me, even on the days when I struggle to believe in myself,” he wrote.

Rachit added, “This is what makes you you, Humi. You notice things that most people miss, and you have this incredible way of putting them into words. I’m always grappling to find the right ones, and somehow you always know exactly what to say. So much to learn from you, on set and off. And taking this journey together has changed me in so many beautiful ways, so thank you for that, Baby KarMarKar. And for Saleem Siblings, there’s only one thing left to say: We’ll always Do Die Do together.”